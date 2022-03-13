Twenty Five, Twenty One Episode 9 Recap, Episode 10 Spoilers and Streaming Details

Twenty Five, Twenty One, the teen drama, aired its ninth episode on tvN Saturday at 9.10 pm KST. It revolved around the romantic relationship between Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do. The chapter also focused on the complicated relationship between Hee Do and Go Yoo Rim. Ye Jin and Hee Do might make their relationship official in the next episode. Chapter 10 will air on tvN Sunday at 10 pm KST.

The promo for the next episode shows Ye Jin and Hee Do enjoy a trip with their friends after taking the next step in their relationship. Yoo Rim, Moon Ji Woong, and Ji Seung Wan will spend a day on the beach with Hee Do and Yi Jin. The viewers can look forward to hilarious moments between the five friends in the upcoming chapter.

So, here is what happened in episode 9 that brought Hee Do and Yoo Rim closer to each other. The two talented fencers did not get along with one another even after spending time together. Hee Do was excited to meet Yoo Rim in person, but the latter did not like the new team member. No matter how hard Hee Do tried to get along with Yoo Rim, the gold medalist did not befriend the newcomer.

The complicated relationship between Hee Do and Yoo Rim took a turn for the worst during the Asian Games. Yoo Rim did not accept the result, which affected Hee Do badly. No one cherished Hee Do as the gold medalist, and all her hard work went in vain. As a result, Hee Do started hating Yoo Rim.

The Unexpected Twist

Episode 8 of Twenty Five, Twenty One featured a surprising twist in the story. Hee Do's secret chat friend was Yoo Rim. When they decided to meet each other, none knew they would meet their real-life rivals. Yoo Rim saw Hee Do approaching her with a yellow rose, and she quickly moved away from that place.

Since Ye Jin was with her, Yoo Rim asked him to help her. When Hee Do reach the park, she saw Ye Jin standing in front of her with the yellow rose. She misunderstood him as her chat friend and confessed her feelings to him. Ye Jin tried to clear the misunderstanding, but Yoo Rim requested him to keep it a secret for some time.

Yoo Rim felt guilty for mistreating Hee Do, and she wanted to apologize. But she was also worried about losing a good friend. Yoo Rim thought Hee Do would never forgive her for what she did to her. Hee Do was happy to know that her chat friend is Yoo Rim. They became good friends and worked together happily.

Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin Romance

However, Hee Do started ignoring Ye Jin from the day she confessed her feelings to him. She felt embarrassed to face him. Ye Jin did not know why Hee Do was avoiding him. He tried to get in touch with her, but she kept evading him. At last, he got an opportunity to talk to her in person when he was assigned to shoot a documentary on the national fencing team.

During the casual chat with Hee Do, Ye Jin found out she has feelings for him. He became excited and got closer to her. Towards the end of the episode, he admitted his feelings to her.

Twenty Five, Twenty One Episode 10 Spoilers and Streaming Details

Hee Do and Yi Jin might make their relationship official on Sunday. To celebrate it, they may go on a trip with their friends. The promo shows them preparing for a trip to the beach with their friends, Yoo Rim, Ji Woong, and Seung Wan.

K-drama fans can watch the chapter on tvN Sunday at 9.10 pm KST or stream it on the official website. The episode will be available with subtitles for international viewers from places, like the US, Canada, Australia, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, on various streaming platforms, including Netflix.