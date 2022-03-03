Twenty Five, Twenty One Episode 7 Spoilers and Streaming Details: Who will Take Home the Gold Medal?

Twenty Five, Twenty One, the tvN drama, will return with the new episode on March 5, Saturday, at 9.10 pm KST. Chapter 7 will feature the final fencing battle of the Asian Games that will focus on Na Hee Do and Go Yoo Rim. Both of them will burn with passion for the Gold Medal. K-drama fans are curiously waiting to know whether Yoo Rim will manage to keep safe her championship title or Hee Do will defeat her in the finale.

The newly released stills show the two athletes gearing up for their final match. Hee Do dreamt of Yoo Rim's rival in a game. Will she use this opportunity to prove herself? A behind-the-scene still shows the two athletes getting ready to bolt. Another photo shows them in action.

The production team has also released images of Hee Doo and Yoo Rim staring at each other with determined expressions. Their eyes shine in competitive spirits as they showcase their best moves in fencing to the world in the pictures. The viewers are eagerly waiting for episode 7 to know who will take home the Gold medal.

The promo for this week also highlights the fencing competition. Hee Do and Yoo Rim confidently play the game, and Baek Yi Jin watches it with lots of curiosity. The footage ends by teasing bad luck for Hee Do as she regrets not making good use of the opportunity.

""Kim Tae Ri and Bona made thorough preparations for several months to vividly show everything as fencing athletes. Those efforts will overwhelm the small screen. Please check out the legendary fencing match between Na Hee Do and Go Yu Rim, which the production team worked hard to create, on the upcoming broadcast of episode 7", the production team shared.

Watch the Promo Below:

Twenty Five, Twenty One Tops Most Buzzworthy Dramas and Actors List

In other news, the romantic comedy-drama has managed to top the list of most buzzworthy dramas and actors for the third consecutive week. The ranking list was generated by Good Data Corporation weekly. It was prepared by analyzing the data collected from blog posts, online communities, news articles, social media, and videos about ongoing and upcoming dramas.

While the mini-series topped the list of most buzz-worthy dramas, its cast members maintained top ten positions in the most buzzworthy actors list. Kim Tae Ri ranked first, Nam Joo Hyuk got second, and WSJN member Bona took the seventh position in the cast members list.

Kim Tae Ri Tests Positive for Covid-19

Twenty Five, Twenty One cast member Kim Tae Ri was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, and she is currently self-quarantining. Her agency, Management mmm, confirmed the news Wednesday and released an official statement about it.

Hello. This is Management mmm. Before filming for her drama, Kim Tae Ri used a self-test kit as a precautionary measure, and when she received a positive result, she underwent PCR testing right away. On February 26, her test results ultimately came back positive. Kim Tae Ri had previously received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and she immediately halted all scheduled activities. At the moment, she is focusing entirely on treatment in self-quarantine, by the guidelines of government health authorities. She is currently in the recovery stage, and she does not have any particular symptoms. We will adhere to the guidelines of government health authorities and do everything we can while considering the health of our actors and staff our top priority. Thank you.

Meanwhile, the production team addressed the changes in the filming schedule, and tvN dished the changes in the broadcasting schedule. The production team revealed that the filming was halted during the weekend and pushed up after the actress' diagnosis. But there will be no change in the broadcasting schedule, tvN shared.

"We plan to wrap up filming early next week. There have been no changes to the broadcast schedule. We will continue to do our utmost in terms of safety up until the very end", a representative of the broadcasting channel said.

How to Watch Twenty Five, Twenty One Episode 7?

Twenty Five, Twenty One Episode 7 will air on tvN Saturday at 9.10 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Peru, can watch the chapter on tvN or stream it on the official website of the broadcasting channel. The chapter will be available online with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including Netflix.