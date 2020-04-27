There will be no more episodes of Homeland on Showtime as the political thriller has officially come to an end on Sunday, April 26, with episode 12 of season 8. The last episode, tilted Prisoners of War, featured an open ending for Carrie Mathison and Saul Berenson, leaving viewers in hopes of meeting them again in the future.

Executive producer Alex Gansa has not ruled out the possibility of coming up with a new spinoff series or a mini-series with the two lead characters of the political thriller. Will Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin return to the small screen as former CIA officer Carrie Mathison and her mentor Saul Berenson in the near future? Read on to know more about it.

A quick finale recap: Carrie and Saul had to go through a very challenging situation in the last episode of the political thriller. Carrie was left with no option but to betray her mentor to stop a nuclear war between the US and Pakistan. Though the character successfully managed to stop the war, she was worried about the outcome of her actions. She thought her relationship with Saul was over for good.

But a flash-forward scene with a two-year time-jump revealed that Carrie and Saul were still on good terms. The former CIA officer paid for her actions by taking up the role of a secret Russian informer and viewers were asked to stay tuned in to know more about the two characters.

Are we really getting a Homeland spinoff or mini-series in the near future?

Here is what Gansa told TV Line about the future of the series. "I think the story ended where it should have ended. Carrie is [in Russia] doing her work and communicating with Saul. Maybe the story [of what comes next] lives best in the imagination of our fans."

The executive producer then said he was really grateful to all for the experience and he revealed that he was now ready to go on and do something else. "Who knows what will happen in five or six years, but, at the moment, I feel like you have seen the last of her," Gansa added.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the executive producer spoke about the possibilities of coming up with a Homeland spinoff series or a mini-series. Gansa said he would like to see the story of the political thriller and the characters of it living on in the imaginations of the series' followers.

However, the possibilities are always open for a film or another season even while Carrie and Saul continue to live in the minds of viewers, he said, adding that he did not really see a live action film or another season season happening in the near future.

