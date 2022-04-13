What's Next for A Business Proposal Casts Kim Sejeong, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Others

Although A Business Proposal completed its 12-episode run on April 5, it still tops the list of Most Buzzworthy Dramas. The cast members of this mini-series, Kim Sejeong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Min Kyu, and Seol In Ah, also dominated the list of Most Buzzworthy Cast Members.

The romantic comedy-drama, which was based on a webtoon of the same name by HaeHwa, captured the attention of many K-drama fans in South Korea and abroad. But the mini-series is unlikely to return with a new season any time soon. Production company Kross Pictures, creators Kakao Entertainment and StudioS, and broadcasting channel SBS have not shared any details about the plans for any other season.

But the fans of this hit drama can watch the cast members of it again onscreen through other projects. Actors Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop are already busy with their new projects. Sejeong has joined the cast list of a new drama titled Today's Webtoon, and Hyo Seop will appear in an upcoming Netflix drama titled A Time Called You.

Here is Everything to Know About the Next Project of A Business Proposal Casts:

Kim Sejeong

The actress recently opened up about her upcoming project, titled Today's Webtoon. It is the remake of a popular Japanese drama, Sleepeeer Hit! The actress will share screen space with actor Nam Yoon Su in the mini-series. The project focuses on the life of a judo athlete-turned-webtoon editor who struggles to fit in the new job.

"I saw the script and I thought that it'd be great if it could become a drama that encourages everyone who is dreaming their second dream. Some people have achieved their dreams and people who haven't been able to. Even if you achieve your dream, you have to decide on your next dream to live your everyday life. Just because you achieve your dream, doesn't mean your life is over and you have to set your next goal", the actress said about her next project.

"People who haven't achieved their dreams say that they've chosen to do everything they can to live through today. It's not that your second dream doesn't shine, as I believe that dream is also worthy. Just because you haven't achieved your first [dream], I don't want you to lower your second dream. I'm preparing [the drama] with the thought that I want it to become a drama that supports those dreaming their second dream and tells them they're doing well", she added.

Ahn Hyo Seop

The actor will play two roles in the upcoming Netflix series A Time Called You, based on the Taiwanese drama Some Day or One Day. The mini-series will feature a time-slip romance between a man named Goo Yeon Joon, who dies unexpectedly, and his girlfriend, Joon Hee. The woman travels back a year after her boyfriend's demise and meets someone who looks like her boyfriend.

Hyo Seop will portray Yeon Joon and his lookalike from the year 1998 Nam Si Heon in the mini-series. Yeon Joon is badly in love with Joon Hee, and he only has eyes for her. But his lookalike from the past steals the hearts of many women with a bright personality and handsome face. Hyo Seop will share screen space with actress Jeon Yeo Been of Vincenzo fame in the drama. The Red Sleeve actor Kang Hoon will also appear in the mini-series.

Kim Min Kyu

The actor has not signed in for a new project yet. But the K-drama fans who are missing his onscreen appearance can check out his previous works, like tvN drama Monster, JTBC drama Snowdrop, SBS drama Backstreet Rookie, KBS drama Perfume, tvN drama Because This Is My First Life, and historical fantasy thriller drama Queen: Love and War.

"My ultimate goal is to become an actor that people can believe in and relate to. I'll try out various genres as an actor, so I ask for everyone's love and interest", the actor said about his plans as an actor.

Seol In Ah

The actress recently signed in with a new agency. Her new agency GOLDMEDALIST Entertainment announced the news through an official statement. The agency described her as a "multifaceted actress" with solid acting skills and a charming personality. She has unlimited potential and she is a dependable companion, the agency shared. The firm also stated that it would support her in her future projects.

"Seol In Ah is a multifaceted actress with charming visuals and solid acting skills. We will do our best as her dependable companion so that Seol In Ah, who has a remarkable passion for acting, can showcase never-before-seen sides of her as an actress. Seol In Ah has unlimited potential as she has shown unique performances of her own regardless of genre, and we ask for you to look forward [to her future projects] and support her so that she can continue her activities together with GOLDMEDALIST", the agency said.

VICTON Member Byungchan

The actor, who portrayed the female protagonist's troublemaker younger brother, has not signed in for a new project. Some of his previous works are KBS drama The King's Affection and JTBC drama Live On.

"In addition to acting, I want to continue to deliver joy and touching emotions to many people through various activities in a variety of fields. I'd like to be an actor whom the general public thinks of when they're reminiscing about a specific time in their lives", the actor said about his future goals.