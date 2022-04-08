Actress Kim Se Jeong Comments About Steamy Bed Scene with Co-star Ahn Hyo Seop in A Business Proposal

Actress Kim Se Jeong portrayed an ordinary employee, and the love interest of her company's CEO in the SBS hit drama A Business Proposal. The penultimate episode of the mini-series featured a steamy bed scene with her onscreen partner Ahn Hyo Seop. The actress recently commented about the scene and explained how it became a part of the story.

The former Gugudan member initially stated that the ad-libbed bed scene was not a part of the script. It was included in the story because the onscreen couple had great chemistry. She spoke about the scene during an interview. The actress then clarified her statement about the steamy scene through an Instagram story.

Se Jeong said she did not mean to say the bed scene was not a part of the script. The maturity of the scene was different from the original script to say precisely. The level of skinship became steamier because of the great chemistry between the actors. She also said the maturity of this scene was adjusted after discussing it with the film crew, producer, and other actors.

Her Initial Statement:

Because the actors had great chemistry, the level of 'skinship' became steamier than what was in the script. The scene towards the end of the drama where Ha Ri and Tae Mu spend the night together wasn't originally in the script. But as the emotions of love between the two characters became amplified, the actors and the director decided to show those emotions as much as possible.

Kim Se Jeong's Clarified Statement on Instagram Story:

Oh!!!!! It's not that the scene wasn't originally a bed scene; I think it'd be more accurate to say that the situation wasn't described precisely in the scene. EX) 'They kiss and embrace each other... it's now morning.' Because the [script] was like this, I think it'd be correct to say that the actors and director had a discussion and adjusted the [maturity] rating afterward! It's not that we created a scene that didn't exist [in the script]!!!

A business Proposal is a hit SBS drama that is based on a webtoon of the same name by HaeHwa. The mini-series has 12 episodes and aired on SBS TV from February 28 to April 5 with high viewership ratings. The steamy bed scene that was part of episode 11 became viral online.