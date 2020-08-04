Bae Suzy is back after her action drama Vagabond in 2019. Suzy has been confirmed for new tvN tech drama Start-Up opposite Nam Joo Hyuk. The silicon valley drama Start-Up will also star Kim Seo Ho and Kang Han Na.

Start-Up is a weekend drama that will start shooting in October. The drama is about a Korean youth who starts from the scratch and grows up to make a name in Korean silicon valley.

The drama is being directed by Oh Chung Hwan of hit series Hotel Del Luna and While You Were Sleeping fame. The screenplay is being written by Park Hye Ran who has previously worked for dramas including Pinocchio and I Can Hear Your Voice. It is Suzy's second drama in the direction of Oh Chung Hwan after While You Were Sleeping.

Suzy to be Korea's Steve Jobs?

Suzy will play the role of Seo Dal Mi, who dreams of becoming Korea's Steve Jobs. She has a wide range of experience in part-time jobs and has a grand plan for her future endeavors in the business sector.

On the other hand Nam Joo Hyuk is a Mathematics genius who plays the founder of a start-up company Samsan Tech. However, the genius loses his magic touch as he struggles with managing the investments of his company. He meets his first crush Seo Dal Mi (Suzy) and decides to begin a start-up company with her.

The other major characters in the drama are Kim Seon Ho who plays the role of Han Ji Pyung, a team leader at SH Venture Capital. He has amazing investment skills and is known as Gordon Ramsay of investments. Kang Han Na plays the role of Won In Jae, a CEO equipped with everything one can dream of, including education, beauty, and money. However, she too is tricked by her father and before he becomes her weakness, she decides to succeed on her own and joins a start-up company.

16 Episodes

The drama will have 16 episodes and will be aired on tvN on Saturdays and Sundays between October 10 and November 29 in 2020. Suzy's last project Vagabond, opposite Lee Seung Gi, was action packed and when people were waiting for the shooting of Vagabond 2 to begin, Suzy made a surprising comeback with a tech geek role and her fans cannot be happier.

Nam Joo Hyuk's School Nurse Flies, a Netflix series is yet to be released. He was appreciated for his role in his previous drama Dazzling, also known as The Light In Your Eyes released in 2019. The ace swimmer of Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Nam Joo Hyuk had recently left his agency YG Entertainment and joined Management SOOP.