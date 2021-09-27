Why A-list celebrities and UHNW individuals are lining up for Asif Rehman, AR Billionaire Concierges membership

Whether it be sourcing luxury and custom made items from the likes of classic cars to limited edition timepieces to elusive designer handbags and fashion pieces, you name it, to private jets, first class experiences at sporting events around the world, luxury travel, or whether it be chartering a Yacht or owning it. These are the key services that the world's leading concierge company focuses on for their exclusive UHNW clients.

The Billionaire Concierge, founded by Asif Rehman, is an exclusive Invitation-Only Global Luxury Concierge and Lifestyle Management Service. It is the complete concierge service: from designing bespoke personal experiences to arranging day-to-day general lifestyle management to suit the more discerning clientele.

Asif Rehman says, "Customer is king. We offer unique, unparalleled, unmatched, and variety of services to them. We make sure that no stone is left unturned." The company's client list is vast and filled with celebrities and notable individuals across numerous fields. Kourtney Kardashian, who traveled to Rome using their concierge services is a loyal client, so is Karim Benzema who showed off his luxury trip to Miami and Caicos on Instagram and Paris Hilton who's first class trip to Mykonos made headlines everywhere.

Asif's utter commitment to delivering true value to his clients is a hallmark of the service that's allowed him to expand his global footprint immensely. His network across the globe ensures that his clients get what they like within the specified time.

With word spreading like wildfires in these illustrious circles, this is where the Haut monde are queuing up to be.