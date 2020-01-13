Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would step back from their Royal duties and live a normal life, splitting time between the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada. All this is in the hopes of being away from the harsh glare of the media, which took a toll on them both mentally and physically, and they eventually decided to let go of their royal status.

Reports suggest that the couple would make Canada their home and have plans to settle down at the southern end of Vancouver Island on Canada's west coast as semi-permanent residents.

Does Meghan Markle qualify for the Permanent Residency (PR) in Canada?

Meghan Markle, who was born and brought up in the United States, may qualify for Canadian citizenship as she worked in Canada for seven years as an actress in Toronto. Her Permanent Resident status should be easy and is only a matter of filing paperwork for citizenship.

The immigration rules of Canada states that an individual can apply for citizenship after being physically present in Canada for at least 1,460 days, which is roughly four years. Meghan lived in Canada for seven years and thus makes it possible for her to move there permanently.

Does Prince Harry qualify for the Permanent Residency in Canada?

Despite being a heir to the sovereign head of Canada, who is Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry may have a problem as he is a non-resident of Canada though he can spend up to 180 days (6 months) a year in Canada without a visa. However, he might have a problem getting enough points for Canadian immigration due to his lack of a university degree.

Also, there is a problem with his title—Prince—as Canadian citizens are not allowed to hold foreign titles whatsoever. The good news is that if he invests $1 million in a startup company in Canada, he would probably qualify for Permanent Resident status under the entrepreneurial/business category.

However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have connections with world leaders and can make their immigration status tension free. The Royals have close ties with the Trudeau family, for instance, and the duo might get their PR within the blink of an eye.