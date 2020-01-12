The royal family is reportedly getting more and more worried about Prince Harry's mental health. The redheaded prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently made the shock announcement that they wanted to step back from royal duties. However, his family -- including father Prince Charles -- worry that the decision comes as Harry has struggled with negative press while isolating himself more and more from his friends and family.

"He [Charles] is absolutely clear in his mind that Harry is at a tipping point and has promised him he would do everything in his power to help him," an insider told The Mirror.

The Prince of Wales also wanted to emphasize to his son that he "would be there" for Harry, even if the Duke of Sussex had to step away from royal duties, the source added.

"Charles told him he would stand by him no matter what, but urged him to come up with a sensible plan that could be worked through in order to satisfy everyone," the insider said.

The royal family are not the only ones to notice Harry's unusual behavior

In addition to the royal family, royal biographers who have covered Harry for years have made comments about how Harry's mood has changed over the past year.

"What on earth has happened to the Prince the nation once held to its heart?" lamented Penny Junor, who had previously written a biographer on the soldier prince (via The Daily Mail).

"This is so out of character," she added.

"As a close observer of him as man and boy, I am worried about the new approach he is taking to life . . . The recklessness shown in his and Meghan's seismic decision effectively to quit the Royal Family (except, seemingly, when it suits them) and forge their own 'progressive' path — while pursuing financial independence — does not speak to me of a balanced or careful strategy, even if they have, as alleged, been 'plotting' it for months," Junor continued.

"Alarmingly . . . he has appeared determined since then on what might appear to be a trajectory of self-destruction — and I do not use that phrase lightly," she has concluded.

Other royal watchers point out that Harry has increasingly isolated himself from family and friends

Many royal watchers have claimed that one of the signs of trouble was when Harry began to freeze out his family and friends.

Chief among those was his brother, Prince William. Though the two allegedly used to be as close as brothers could be, reports of a rift have plagued the pair for months after Prince William voiced his belief that his brother was moving too hastily with Meghan.

However, it wasn't just family. Several of Harry's friends, including Tom "Skippy" Inskip, were not invited to the celebratory portion of the Sussex wedding. It came as a shock, as Inskip had generally been considered Harry's best friend. Many believed it was Meghan's insistence that he be not invited. Many royal fans have blamed Meghan for the couples departure as well, sparking the #Megxit hashtag on Twitter, as previously reported by The International Business Times.