What is TruthGPT? Elon Musk to Launch AI Bot to Take on ChatGPT 'Lies' and Counter Google's Bard

Elon Musk has been known to raise alarm about the misuse of artificial intelligence and his views have been echoed by many. Now the tech czar himself is coming up with a new AI tool called TruthGPT. The maximum truth-seeking AI will compete with Microsoft's ChatGPT and Google's Bard.

In the past Musk has publicly criticized ChatGPT. He has said that OpenAI is training the chatbot to lie. He has even gone on and said that Google Founder Larry Page has not taken AI security seriously.

"I'm going to start something I call 'TruthGPT,' or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe," he said in an interview on FOX TV. Musk claimed that TruthGPT would attempt to comprehend the nature of the cosmos to become the "best path to safety" that is "unlikely to annihilate humans." He described the launch as an effort to provide a third choice in addition to Google and Microsoft's existing services.

It is to be noted that Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but stepped down from the board in 2018, sighting his willingness to focus on Tesla and SpaceX his other two organizations. But Musk last month registered a firm named X.AI Corp, incorporated in Nevada, according to a state filing. The firm listed Musk as the sole director and Jared Birchall, the managing director of Musk's family office, as a secretary. This sparked the speculations that he might enter in AI space, which have come true.