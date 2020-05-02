Several solar experts believe that the sun's solar activity will dramatically increase in the future, and it could result in the evaporation of oceans in the earth's atmosphere. As oceans start evaporating, several species will die off, and gradually, the earth will become a barren land incapable of hosting life.

Solar scientist's dire warning

Paul Cally, a solar scientist believes that a forced greenhouse effect will gulp the earth in another 1.1 billion years as the sun's temperature gets increased drastically. The solar scientist also made it clear that the sun's luminosity will be increased by 1.4 times in 3.5 billion years, thus making earth inhabitable for life.

In order to combat this problem, popular American physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson believes that humans should terraform Mars to make the Red Planet a suitable place to host life.

"When our Sun becomes a red giant, when it begins to swell and engulf the orbit of Mercury, it's going to start getting very hot on Earth. We're going to need ways to terraform Mars, and then ship billions of people from Earth. Mars is cooler than Earth because it is one-and-a-half times further away. Hopefully, if humans are still around, we would have moved to a better location," said Neil deGrasse Tyson, Express.co.uk reports.

Elon Musk not impressed with current developments

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has several times claimed that his ultimate aim is to build a fully-fledged human colony on Mars. However, a few weeks back, Musk made some unexpected comments which clearly indicated that everything is not well with the planned Mars mission.

During the Satellite 2020 conference in Washington, Musk revealed that he is bothered about the Mars colonization mission. Musk added that he is unsure whether SpaceX will land humans on Mars before his death. "If we don't improve our pace of progress, I'm definitely going to be dead before we go to Mars. If it's taken us 18 years just to get ready to do the first people to orbit, we've got to improve our rate of innovation or, based on past trends, I am definitely going to be dead before Mars," said Musk.