South African billionaire Elon Musk had several times revealed that his ultimate aim is to colonize Mars. However, a recent comment from Musk indicates that something is going wrong with SpaceX's Mars colonization mission.

Will SpaceX land on Mars before Elon Musk's death?

A seemingly exhausted Musk, during the Satellite 2020 conference in Washington said that he is pretty bothered about the Mars colonization mission. The South African billionaire also added that he is unsure whether SpaceX will achieve the dream goal before his death.

"If we don't improve our pace of progress, I'm definitely going to be dead before we go to Mars. If it's taken us 18 years just to get ready to do the first people to orbit, we've got to improve our rate of innovation or, based on past trends, I am definitely going to be dead before Mars," said Musk.

Apart from building the Starship aimed to take humans to Mars, SpaceX is also busy with the development of another set of Starlink satellites. Despite facing heavy criticism, citing the increase in space debris, an adamant Musk is continuing this program which will revolutionize the concept of internet service.

Musk talks about future Mars government

A few months back, Elon Musk had revealed that the future government on Mars, if established, will be based on direct democracy. He also added that people living on Mars will have direct roles in determining the decision making process on the Red Planet.

"I think most likely the form of government on Mars would be a direct democracy, where people vote directly on issues. Everyone votes on every issue and that's how it goes. Maybe it requires 60% to get a law in place, but any number over 40% can remove a law," said Musk.

Musk had also claimed that he wishes to live on Mars one day or the other despite narrow chances of survival.