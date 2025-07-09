What Is OpenAI's Scaling Team? Tesla, xAI, Meta Engineers Join Their Ranks as AI Hiring Competition Heats Up

After Meta made headlines for poaching top AI talent from rival companies to build its superintelligence team, another tech giant—OpenAI—is now making a similar move. To advance its AI infrastructure, the company has brought in four senior technology leaders from Tesla, xAI, and Meta, aiming to stay competitive in the race toward artificial general intelligence (AGI).

The newly recruited specialists will be part of the company's scaling team, which oversees OpenAI's high-performance computing infrastructure, data centers, and tools that underpin models like GPT-4 and beyond.

The hires include David Lau, the former VP of Software Engineering at Tesla; Uday Ruddaraju and Mike Dalton from xAI; and Meta's AI researcher Angela Fan. Ruddarraju and Dalton have previously played a key role in building Colossus, a supercomputer with more than 200,000 GPUs.

The additions were revealed in an internal Slack message by Greg Brockman, OpenAI's cofounder, who also leads the scaling team. The division plays a behind-the-scenes part but is regarded as mission-critical for training and deploying OpenAI's most powerful models. It also powers Stargate, a next-gen AI compute system.

"Infrastructure is where the research meets reality," Ruddarraju said in a statement, noting that Stargate was a perfect match for attacking ambitious, systems-level problems.

Lau expressed a similar sentiment: "Rapid progress towards value-aligned AGI is the most fulfilling mission I can conceive of, for the next stage of my career."

The new hires were confirmed by OpenAI through a spokesperson, Hannah Wong, who said the company was "building top-tier infrastructure and research teams to ensure that we can deliver AI that is safe and beneficial to everyone" and to "bring the benefits of AI to hundreds of millions," she said.

The move to hire comes as tech giants jockey for position. Zuckerberg has been personally courting AI researchers, making them offers they can't refuse. Meta recently poached at least seven researchers away from OpenAI and other rivals and is aggressively growing its Superintelligence Labs.

Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are also fighting. Musk, who had been a cofounder of OpenAI, is currently suing the organization over the nonprofit-to-for-profit shift and its partnership with Microsoft. OpenAI is also suing Musk for business interference.