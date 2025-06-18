Today's AI Updates: OpenAI Brings Image Creation to WhatsApp As Microsoft Rolls Out Smart AI Agent for Windows PCs

As the race to lead the artificial intelligence boom intensifies, top technology firms are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to outpace competitors by offering innovative features and services. In the latest wave of AI developments, OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft have introduced distinctive new features for their users.

Starting with OpenAI, the Sam Altman-led firm has officially launched its image-generation tool on WhatsApp today, allowing users to create pictures within the messaging app using text-based instructions

Using OpenAI's DALL·E model, the feature allows users to message 'Hi' to the official number +1-800-242-8478, register using their official mobile number, and generate AI images in real-time by following simple steps and prompts. This eliminates the need to manually switch to ChatGPT and creates a more seamless experience within WhatsApp.

Another tech leader, Meta, is also offering a similar feature. Meta's own AI assistant, powered by Llama 4, is providing image generation and conversational skills within WhatsApp. Meta's AI can be used to suggest writing prompts, edit images and videos, and compose responses to user queries.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is adding a new AI settings agent to Windows 11 as part of its Copilot platform, starting with Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X processors. The tool is a departure from traditional methods for interacting with desktop settings (obtained through laborious multi-level menus), in that users communicate with it using succinct, natural commands. The AI agent allows users to complete actions like adjusting brightness, altering contrast, or connecting to Wi-Fi by typing or speaking conversational commands, such as "turn on dark mode" or "make text easier to read."

In contrast with old digital assistants, the new AI agent has the ability to not just interpret user commands but also execute real-time actions (with user confirmation), regardless of how they are expressed. Microsoft stated that these interactions are performed locally on the device for better privacy and also faster response of the bot.

The agent's screen awareness enables it to know what the user is working on and offer contextual help. If someone is editing a photo, for example, it could suggest improvements. When viewing a PDF, it can summarize the content of that document. Microsoft says this approach is aimed at doing away with artificial frictions and making Windows feel like a more responsive, intelligent environment.

While only available on Copilot+ PCs for now, Microsoft intends to bring it to all Intel and AMD systems later this year when it releases the Windows 11 24H2 update. The company also mentioned early on that it would eventually allow third-party developers to build their own AI agents using its Model Context Protocol, which could make it possible to coordinate across apps and integrate more artificial intelligence throughout Windows.