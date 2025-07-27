What is Opal? Google Joins Vibe-Coding Wave with AI Tool that Builds Apps from Simple Prompts

Google has unveiled a new AI-based app-making tool called Opal, which allows users to build simple web apps by just writing what they want the app to do. No traditional coding skills are required. This new tool is currently being tested through Google Labs in the U.S.

Opal supports the growing idea of "vibe-coding," which lets users build apps based on the feel or functionality of an idea and does not require any knowledge of coding. Users enter a prompt, and Google's AI model transforms it into a functioning web app. The tool comes with a visual editor that displays how inputs, outputs, and steps are linked.

The app interface is designed for flexibility. Prompts are editable, and users can add new steps with the help of a toolbar. Once the app is developed, it can be shared online. Others can try it using their Google accounts. Even people without coding backgrounds can build and share working apps in minutes.

Opal also has a gallery where users can browse and remix other people's apps. This enhances the interactivity and the creativity in the platform, and beginners would have a comfortable start, and professionals would gain some interesting ideas and inspirations.

With Opal, Google joins others like Canva, Figma, and Replit, platforms that are trying to remove the programming from app making. The aim is to lower barriers to technology and broaden the population of people able to build apps.

Opal is unique in the way it uses visuals to demonstrate the logic of the app and is much easier to work with than standard coding tools. The move is designed to accommodate a wider range of users, from students to small business owners and creative freelancers.

Google's bet on vibe-coding with Opal is part of a larger battle to be the leader in AI innovation. The company already provides developers with a number of other AI tools, yet Opal's visual flow and ease of use set it apart. As testing continues, it is clear that Opal has the potential to make coding more fun, faster, and friendlier. That could transform how apps are constructed down the road — less lines of code, more lines of creativity.