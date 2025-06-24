What is Mu? Microsoft Launches Small AI Model That Runs Fast and Private on Your PC

Technology giant Meta has moved a step ahead in making AI competition more interesting by launching a new AI tool, Mu, a small yet powerful language model designed to run directly on your computer. Unlike most AI tools, which operate on remote cloud servers, Mu utilizes your PC's Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for all of its processing, which in turn translates into faster performance, improved privacy, and no need for the internet to accomplish tasks.

Mu is built for Copilot+ PCs and currently resides in the Windows 11 Settings app. It enables users to change system settings—such as screen brightness or battery saver—by simply typing or speaking natural language commands. No more digging through menus. For instance, if you say "turn on battery saver," the setting is activated immediately.

Mu has just 330 million parameters, which is way smaller than other language models such as GPT-4, developed by OpenAI, a research lab known as a pioneer in natural language processing and AI. MU performs surprisingly well despite having considerably fewer parameters. It can generate 200 words per second on devices like the Surface Laptop 7. In tests on Qualcomm's Hexagon NPU, Mu processed tasks up to five times faster than many other models available on the market, making it one of the fastest in its category for real-time tasks.

What sets Mu apart is its emphasis on privacy. All computation occurs in the device itself. That means your commands and data don't leave your PC, a significant benefit for individuals and businesses worried about the safety of their data.

Microsoft also trained Mu to handle hundreds of system-level tasks, helping users with simple and easy-to-understand instructions. It is based on the company's Phi family of AI models, which are designed for high efficiency in limited computing environments. This makes Mu a perfect fit for devices that do not have good processing power.

Currently, Mu is being tested through the Windows Insider Program. Users in the Dev and Beta Channels with supported hardware can already try it out. Microsoft is planning to broaden the application of Mu to more PCs using AMD and Intel chips.

Mu is not flashy, yet it represents a smart shift in how people use their computers. It is like a quiet little helper that simply does its job when needed—quick, private, and efficient. As AI becomes a bigger part of our everyday lives, small tools like Mu might have the most meaningful impact.