After DeepSeek, China's Manus AI Stuns the World with Unsupervised Intelligence

A new AI model from China is making waves in the tech industry. Just weeks after DeepSeek gained attention, another system called Manus is now being compared to advanced AI models from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. Manus stands out for its ability to work independently on complex tasks, making it one of the most advanced agentic AI models available.

Manus: The AI That Works Unsupervised

Developed by the Chinese startup Monica, Manus is described as an AI agent that "bridges minds and actions." Unlike traditional AI chatbots, it doesn't just provide responses but executes entire tasks autonomously. Users can assign projects such as website creation, trip planning, or stock market analysis, and Manus will complete them without further input.

Manus launched on March 6 and has quickly gained global attention. Many who have tested it claim it functions like a general-purpose AI, capable of working unsupervised. According to its developers, Manus outperforms OpenAI's DeepResearch on the GAIA benchmark, a widely used evaluation for AI capabilities.

What Can Manus Do?

Manus is built to handle real-world tasks across different domains. Unlike traditional AI tools that require continuous prompts, Manus completes entire workflows independently. For instance, if a user asks it to create a report on climate change, it will research the topic, write the content, generate charts, and compile the final document—all without further guidance.

A demo video shared by Monica shows Manus in action. The AI agent interacts with websites, gathers data, and completes assignments in real time. It can generate interactive courses, detailed travel plans, and in-depth financial reports from a single request.

Key Features of Manus

Manus is gaining popularity due to several standout features:

Autonomous Execution : Manus continues processing in the cloud even if a user disconnects their device. It can use multiple platforms, such as Telegram and X, to collect information.

: Manus continues processing in the cloud even if a user disconnects their device. It can use multiple platforms, such as Telegram and X, to collect information. Real-Time Interaction : Unlike traditional AI models, Manus interacts with web pages, takes screenshots, records browsing activity, and generates reports with live data.

: Unlike traditional AI models, Manus interacts with web pages, takes screenshots, records browsing activity, and generates reports with live data. Workflow Display : Manus shows its entire working process in real time. In a demo, when asked to create a Japan travel itinerary, it generated a day-by-day plan while displaying its research.

: Manus shows its entire working process in real time. In a demo, when asked to create a Japan travel itinerary, it generated a day-by-day plan while displaying its research. Personalization : Manus learns from user interactions and adjusts its responses based on preferences over time.

: Manus learns from user interactions and adjusts its responses based on preferences over time. Multiple Output Formats: The AI does more than generate text. It creates PDFs, spreadsheets, and presentations, making it useful for businesses and researchers.

How Does Manus Compare to Other AI Models?

Manus is similar to OpenAI's DeepSearch, which also conducts research and executes tasks. However, many users claim Manus is more advanced, allowing fully independent work without human supervision. Reports suggest it handles multi-step processes better than existing AI tools.

Availability and Future Plans

Currently, Manus is only available as an invite-only web preview. The company has not announced a public release date but has hinted at an official launch in the coming weeks. Developers will also have access to an open-source version later this year.

Manus is another sign that China's AI industry is rapidly evolving. As competition grows, AI models like Manus are pushing the boundaries of what autonomous systems can achieve.