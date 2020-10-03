The viral Jonathan Galindo Challenge is believed to be the reason behind the suicide of a 11-year-old Italian boy. The child plunged to his death after jumping from a ten-storey window, in Via Mergellina in Chiaia, Naples, earlier this week.

Earlier, the Blue Whale Challenge, which started in 2016, claimed the lives of several young netizens by engaging them in acts that often resulted in fatal injuries. With the death of the 11-year-old, the new challenge is being termed as the new Blue Whale Challenge.

What is Jonathan Galindo Challenge ?

The child, who committed suicide at 1.00 am on Tuesday, had left a suicide note for his parents. "I love you mum and dad. Now I have to follow the man in the black hood. I have no more time. Forgive me," the note left on the tablet read.

Quoting the Italian media, the Daily Mail reported that the investigators are speculating that the 'man in the black hood' mentioned in the suicide note is linked to the online fictional character Jonathan Galindo.

The character behind the viral challenge has a face which is a cross between a human and a dog. It features round black nose paired with a huge human smile and long black ears. The mask was created by Samuel Canini, a cinematographic special effects producer, in 2012. However, the mask is now being used by the creators of the fatal challenge.

Just like the Blue Whale Challenge, the Jonathan Galindo Challenge begins by asking the kids to undertake simpler tasks such as 'wake up in the middle of the night' or 'watch a scary film', before escalating to self-harm and in commit suicide towards the end.

Jonathan Galindo's Creator Denies Role in Challenge

Confirming that he has no role in the challenge, Canini said that the challenge creators were using the photos and videos created by him in 2012-13.

"This Jonathan Galindo madness seems to be terrorising a great many young impressionable people. The photos and videos are mine from 2012-2013. They were for my own weird amusement then, not for some modern day thrillseeker looking to scare and bully people. This world has enough real problems, and suffering or dying for someone's cheap pleasure should not be one of them," he tweeted.

According to News.com, accounts with the name Jonathan Galindo and the character's picture have been adding children on social media and asking them to play the horror game.