Hours after Hope Hicks, a close aide of the US President tested positive for COVID-19, Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife, Melania Trump, have also tested positive for the fatal virus. Earlier, Trump had announced that as a precautionary measure the couple would be undergoing a self-imposed 14-day quarantine.

The pandemic, which started from the Wuhan province of China in December last year, has so far infected nearly 34.5 million people globally with over one million fatalities. Trump, who had often called the virus as Chinese virus, had undertaken a course of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, as a preventive measure from COVID-19.

Positive Trump Says, "We'll Get Through This Together"

In a tweet posted on his official account Trump wrote, "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

In an earlier tweet, the US President had stated that he and Melania were waiting for their COVID-19 test results after his closest aide, Hicks tested positive for the virus.

Hicks, one of the closest Trump aides, had accompanied the US President on Air Force One during his trip to Cleveland for the first presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden. Hicks was also travelling with Trump on the Marine One helicopter after he flew back to the White House after a rally in Minnesota.

In a statement, the President's physician Dr Sean Conley said that both Trump and Melania are both well at this time and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalescence.

In a separate tweet, Melania announced that she is cancelling all her appointments. "As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

Twitter Floods With Reactions to Trump's Positive Result

With barely 32 days left for the US Presidential elections, Trump testing positive for the COVID, the focus has once again shifted on the manner in which the fatal virus has raged through the US.

However, soon after the news broke, social media users expressed their opinions. While few empathized with the US President, several others trolled him.

"I don't like Trump as our president,, I've never agreed with anything he or his administration has done. Even though he never took Covid-19 seriously, he is still human. With this breaking news, no one can ignore the fact that this is a very dangerous moment for our government," wrote a user.

"The Covid-19 virus inside of Donald Trump's body must be so scared right now, wrote another user.

Did The Simpsons Predict Trump's Death?

Some Twitter users also drew a similarity between one of the episodes of the American animated sitcom 'The Simpsons' which showed a Trump look-alike lying inside a coffin. There were several claims stating that American animated sitcom 'The Simpsons' had predicted Donald Trump's death on August 27, 2020. However, it was found to be fake as the sitcom never predicted Trump's death.

"Trump has COVID ? the Simpsons were right," tweeted a user as other added, "Trump tested positive for Covid so does this mean the Simpson's were right again?"

"Guess we're on this episode of The Simpson's. Trump just tested positive for COVID," tweeted another.