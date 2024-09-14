"What He's Doing Has to Stop", Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump for Amplifying Pet-Eating Hoax Against Haitian Immigrants

President Joe Biden has finally responded to a conspiracy theory fueled by Donald Trump's campaign, which claims Haitian immigrants are abducting and eating pets. Speaking at a White House event celebrating Black excellence on Friday, Biden expressed deep concern over the false accusations and condemned the ongoing attacks on the Haitian community.

"Attacks on Haitian immigrants have to stop," Biden said. He emphasized that the claims circulating against the Haitian community are unfounded and harmful. "It is simply wrong that the proud Haitian community is under attack right now in this country. There's no place in America for this. It has to stop—what he's doing has to stop," Biden remarked.

The comments from Biden come after Trump, during a televised debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, amplified baseless rumors that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were abducting and consuming pets. Trump's claims, despite lacking evidence, were made in front of a national audience, intensifying tensions and sparking debate.

Trump's allegations have been debunked by city officials, who confirmed that there is no evidence to support these claims. However, Trump continued to promote anti-immigrant rhetoric, repeating the same false narrative during the debate. "They're eating the dogs. They're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there," Trump claimed, specifically targeting the Haitian community in Springfield.

Vice President Harris responded by dismissing Trump's statements as extreme. Laughing off his remarks, Harris made it clear that the allegations were untrue. Moderators of the debate also pointed out that Springfield officials had already refuted these accusations.

The rumor gained traction earlier in the week when Trump's running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, and other Republicans began promoting similar claims. Vance posted on social media about receiving multiple inquiries concerning Haitian migrants abducting pets in Springfield. However, by Tuesday, Vance admitted that "all of these rumors will likely turn out to be false," acknowledging the lack of proof behind the allegations.

The conspiracy theory, which Trump and his campaign have pushed despite repeated denials from local authorities, has stirred significant controversy. Biden's direct comments mark a clear attempt to halt the spread of misinformation and protect the Haitian community from further attacks.

As the 2024 election approaches, Trump's focus on divisive rhetoric, including the unsubstantiated pet-eating conspiracy, continues to dominate headlines, while Biden aims to counteract these harmful claims with messages of unity and respect for all communities.