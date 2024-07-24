News Corporation Global Press Abruplty Deletes Account After Explosive, False Claim of Biden in Hospice Care and [was] "unlikely to survive the night"

Global Press abruptly deleted its Twitter account following a controversial tweet about President Joe Biden's health. Early Tuesday, the news outlet claimed a "verified source" informed them that the 81-year-old President was "in hospice care and unlikely to survive the night."

The shocking tweet caused an uproar on social media, with users seeking confirmation of Biden's condition. RawsAlerts, another news site, quickly labeled the report "100% false." They stated, "There is no official, confirmed source stating that President Joe Biden is in hospice care and unlikely to survive the night."

Global Press defended its claim, referencing a prior accurate tip about Biden dropping out of the race. They challenged RawsAlerts, offering to delete their account if proven wrong, provided RawsAlerts did the same. RawsAlerts accepted, accusing Global Press of lacking a verified source.

Global Press escalated the situation by tagging Twitter/X owner Elon Musk, suggesting he ban whichever account was wrong. Soon after, the Global Press Twitter account vanished. It remains unclear if Musk acted on the bet or if Global Press deleted the account themselves.

Despite the tweet, there has been no evidence suggesting Biden's health is failing. Aides are preparing for his return to the White House after recovering from his third bout with COVID-19. Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, confirmed that Biden completed his COVID-19 treatment and is performing his duties.

"His symptoms have almost resolved completely. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and temperature remain normal," O'Connor wrote. "His oxygen saturation is excellent, and his lungs are clear."

Biden was last seen publicly on July 17, testing positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas. He has been recuperating at his holiday home in Delaware but remains committed to his presidential duties.

"I'm still going to be fully engaged," Biden assured his staff after bowing out of the 2024 presidential race. Although some trips have been canceled, he plans to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to discuss potential ceasefire deals and other issues.

Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed Biden's recovery, stating, "He is feeling much better and recovering fast, and he looks forward to getting back on the road."

The White House and Global Press have been contacted for comment.