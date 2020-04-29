Humans have been trying to decode the mystery surrounding death for years, but even now, this phenomenon remains an enigma. Medical experts believe that death is the end of the physical and mental process in a human body, and they assure that human life ends when the brain stops functioning.

However, spiritualists, often citing holy books claim that humans continue to live in the form of souls even after taking their last breath. In order to substantiate these claims, they often put forward near-death experience (NDE) testimonials shared by people who came back to life from the verge of death.

The mysterious experience of Laura

In the NDERF (Near-Death Experience Research Foundation) website, a woman named Laura has recently shared her near-death experience. In the testimonial, Laura claims that she clinically died for a few minutes during a surgical procedure.

As per Laura, during the near-death experience, she heard a seemingly heavenly voice from a woman.

"The only thing I remember next is a woman's voice softly saying to me, 'You're not going to remember anything that has happened here when you wake up.' I looked around and everything was gray but getting lighter. Suddenly, I felt pulled back in my body," wrote Laura on the NDERF website.

Laura revealed that the moment during the time of death was both pleasing and distressing. The woman also made it clear that she lost awareness of her body during the near-death experience.

Medical expert talks about death

Dr Sam Parnia, who has been studying near-death experiences for the past many years has recently revealed that death is a comfortable, blissful and peaceful experience. Parnia made these remarks during a recent Oz talk, and he claimed that death is basically a process, and is not a black and white moment.

According to Parnia, a human being becomes unconscious about the outside world when the brain stops functioning.

"When the heart stops, all life processes go out because there is no blood getting to the brain, to the kidneys, and liver and we become lifeless and motionless and that is the time that doctors use to give us a time of death," said Parnia, Express.co.uk reports.

Near-death experience not proof of life after death

Parnia also added that near-death experiences are not proof of an afterlife or life after death. The medical expert revealed weird hallucinations during a near-death experience is the result of a survival trick adopted by the human brain and suggested that death is a phenomenon that can be explored only through science.