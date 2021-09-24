What Happened to Tom Felton? Harry Potter Star Rushed to Hospital after Collapsing During Celebrity Golf Match

Harry Potter star Tom Felton health condition has given rise to worries after he appeared to collapse during a celebrity round of golf and had to be driven away on a golf cart to a local hospital for medical evaluation. The actor, who turned 34 on Wednesday, was seen being held up by colleagues and looking unwell on the course in Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, on Thursday.

Felton is well known for playing Harry Potter's rival Draco Malfoy in the film franchise. The incident happened while he was playing a two-person scramble competition made up of sport and entertainment celebrities ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Suddenly Felt Unwell

Felton was seen surrounded by concerned onlookers during the session in advance of the competition between Europe and the United States, which tees off on Friday. He was initially looking fine but then suddenly felt unwell and collapsed.

He was looking shaky and pale although he got up on his feet after being helped by volunteers and officials. He was then driven away in a golf cart and then transported to a hospital. Felton had been playing alongside Olympian Dan Jansen and hockey players Teemu Selanne and Mike Eruzione when the incident happened.

The PGA of America said in a statement: "In today's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment."

Felton's representatives haven't commented on his health condition yet. No further details about his health have been released by the hospital also.

Felton's Health Condition Worrying

Although there hasn't been any official word, sources claim that his health condition is worrying. Felton, who has Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films for more than a decade, is also an avid golfer. Felton was only 14 years old when the first Harry Potter movie came out. Following the success of the film, he became a global star almost overnight.

He is also very personally and emotionally attached to the franchise. Last year amid the coronavirus pandemic he put together a virtual cast reunion for the Harry Potter films including Jason Isaacs who played his character's father, Lucius Malfoy.

Earlier this year he posted an Instagram clip of himself watching the movie and excitedly spotting his grandfather's cameos. Besides, he has a massive fan following as a golfer also.

Naturally, Thursday's incident will keep his fans worrying. British-born Felton was also in the movie From The Rough, which tells the story of the first woman to coach a men's Division I golf team.