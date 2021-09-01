Pregnant US Woman Goes into Hiding after Taliban Kick Her in Stomach While Trying to Flee Kabul

A pregnant American woman is stranded in Afghanistan and has now gone into hiding after the Taliban blocked her at a checkpoint and then kicked her inhumanly in the stomach as she tried to flee the country with her husband. The woman, identified as Nasria, is among the hundreds of Americans stranded in Kabul after the U.S. forces left.

Republican Congressman Darrell Issa said that the woman is hiding from the Taliban as she fears that she and her husband might be killed anytime as there is no one to help those who failed to manage a seat in the last few flights that left Kabul airport on Monday.

Living Hell

California Rep Issa is working on trying to get Nasria and her husband out from Afghanistan. In an interview to told Fox News on Tuesday, Issa described the torture Nasria was subject to when she tried to reach the Kabul airport.

"She was kicked in the stomach, but she was kicked in the stomach well after - as she got through the first checkpoint for hours, waiting for those people at the south point to supposedly come and get her," Issa said.

"It wasn't until it was clear they had closed, they weren't taking anyone else for quite a while that finally, she accepted that she was going to have to go back and hide in her apartment."

Nasria and her husband could not make it onto a US military evacuation flight. She now fears for her life and has gone into hiding. According to reports, the U.S. soldiers were more focused on taking the flights themselves and evacuating before August 31 than helping other civilian evacuees.

Will She be Lucky?

The last C-17 jet left Hamid Karzai International Airport at 3:29 pm ET on August 30. It carried the remainder of troops on the ground, embassy staff including Ambassador Ross Wilson, and Major General Christopher Donahue. At that time, not many among those stranded knew that it was going to be the last evacuation flight out of Kabul.

In fact, no American civilians were on the last five flights to leave. Nasria is among those hundreds who now don't know what's in their fate.

Issa is now trying to get Nasria out of Kabul. "We've agreed that she's going to stay sheltered in place, hiding her identity and hoping that her friends will continue to bring her food and keep her secret until frankly we can come up with something new," she said.

Issa said Nasria had attempted the journey to the airport "multiple times."

However, the most tragic thing to happen to her is getting kicked in the stomach despite being pregnant, which once again exposes the deadly face of the Taliban.

Besides Nasria, an octogenarian couple too is in touch with Issa for an exit from Afghanistan. He later tweeted: "I represent two incredibly brave American citizens stranded in Afghanistan. They are both more than 80 years old. I can guarantee President Biden they did not wish to stay behind. They were left behind."

On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken put the number of Americans left behind at under 200, "likely closer to 100," and said the State Department would keep working to get them out. However, the numbers seem to be a lot more than that.