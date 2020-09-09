The gender reveal party that started the massive El Dorado wildfire has become a target of trolls on social media. The fire, which raged through San Bernardino country, has so far burnt over 10,000 acres of land since it started on Saturday.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection had confirmed that the fire was started by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device used during the gender reveal party. The CAL FIRE Law Enforcement had stated that those of starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible.

Gender Reveal Party Inventor Calls It Toxic Culture

The fire, which began at 10.30 am on Saturday (local time) in El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, spread quickly owing to the heatwave and dry grass in the area. The fire which is still raging strong has forced the residents of the area to evacuate from their homes.

Terming it as a toxic culture the woman believed to be the inventor of the gender reveal concept asked people to stop following it. In a Facebook post, social media influencer Jenna Karvunidis wrote: "For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid's penis. No one cares but you."

"It was 116 degrees in Pasadena yesterday and this tool thought it would be smart to light a fire about his kid's dick. Toxic masculinity is men thinking they need to explode something because simply enjoying a baby party is for sissies. Oh, and of course I'm getting hate messages. Excuse me for having a cake for my family in 2008. Just because I'm the gEnDeR rEvEaL iNVeNtoR doesn't mean I think people should burn down their communities. STOP," she went on to add in the lengthy post.

Twitter Mocks Gender Reveal Party With Memes

Despite the gravity of the situation, the social media users did not back down from trolling the gender reveal party. Several memes related to the event and the couple behind it went viral on the public platforms.

In a tweet, TV writer Jess Dweck said: "The worst part about the Chernobyl disaster is they never revealed whether it was a girl or boy."

"Instead of blowing up things for a gender reveal party, the parents to be should hand out wallets. If there's a dollar inside, it's a boy, if there's 72 cents, it's a girl," tweeted Egyptologist Sarah Parcak.

Here is a look at some of the memes: