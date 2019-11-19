In what could be like adding fuel to the fire, Rupert Grint, recently revealed that sparks flew between Harry Potter co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton while they were shooting for the series.

During an interview, while promoting his AppleTV+ series The Servant, Grint who essayed the role of Ron Weasley in Harry Potter, said "There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark. But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance."

Last month, Felton posted a picture on Instagram in which he was seen teaching Watson, wearing pyjamas, how to play the acoustic guitar. He had also posted his picture, taken on the beach by Watson, with a caption: "Women do it better".

Watson and Felton have always kept the paparazzi and their fans on toes regarding their alleged romance. The pair was seen hanging out frequently after Emma parted ways with her then-boyfriend Cord Overstreet.

What sparked the rumours of the two dating was after an interview in 2012, in which Watson first admitted that she had a major crush on Tom when they filmed Harry Potter. "Between the ages of 10 and 12, I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton. We love a bad guy, and he was a few years older and he had a skateboard and that just did it really. He used to do tricks on it. He was so cool. He totally knew [I had a crush]. And the thing is, he'd turn and go, 'Oh, I see her in a younger sisterly way.' And it just broke my heart, still does," she had said.

In one of the recent interviews, when asked about her equation with Watson, Felton said: "It's always nice to bump into her, see her at the beach, or over dinner or whatever. She's an incredibly smart and lovely young lady, so it's always nice to bump into each other and slightly reminisce about old times but also about looking forward to the future."

Even though Watson has always remained a private person when it comes to her life, she was clicked kissing a mystery man in London on October 24 this year, thus quashing the hopes of her fans about a possible union with Felton.