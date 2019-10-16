There is nothing better than seeing our favourite stars from film and TV reuniting in Hollywood, be it on the red carpet of some event or them working together in a new project. Have a look at the stars from movies and shows like 'Taxi', 'Friends', 'Harry Potter' and 'Dawson's Creek', who have come together years after they worked together. Here's a list of stars that reunited.
- In October 2019, John Wesley Shipp and Mary-Margaret Humes, who starred in 'Dawson's Creek' an American teen drama series, visited 'Dancing With The Stars' ballroom to cheer for their reel life son 'James Van Der Beek'.
-
A few days after the famous sitcom 'Friends' completed its 25th anniversary, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reunited. Courteney Cox posted a picture with the actors and captioned it, "A rare night and I love it.''
- The former Taxi costars Tony Danza, Christopher Llyod and Carol Kane were seen enjoying a nice meal together. Tony Danza shared a picture on Instagram capturing the happy moments. He captioned it" "41 years after Taxi premiered, we still hang whenever we can! Love the Taxi family. Friends for life."
-
In August 2019, Emma Watson and Tom Felton, who played the characters Hermione and Malfoy in Harry Potter, had a reunion in South Africa where Felton was seen giving guitar lessons to Watson wearing pyjamas.
- 'Boy Meets World' costars Ben Savage, Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong reunited in August 2019. Ben Savage posted a picture on his Instagram and captioned it, "Boston tea party".
- Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody, who starred in the American drama series "The O.C." happened to bump into each other at the Airport. The picture shared by Rachel Bilson had a caption, "Ran into my ol buddy from jfk to lax" and this post made their fans happy.
-
The stars of the "Suite Life of Zack and Cody" and "High School Musical", Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens, reunited in June 2019 at a wedding function. They were both the bridesmaids of actress Kim Hidalgo.