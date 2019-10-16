There is nothing better than seeing our favourite stars from film and TV reuniting in Hollywood, be it on the red carpet of some event or them working together in a new project. Have a look at the stars from movies and shows like 'Taxi', 'Friends', 'Harry Potter' and 'Dawson's Creek', who have come together years after they worked together. Here's a list of stars that reunited.

In October 2019, John Wesley Shipp and Mary-Margaret Humes, who starred in 'Dawson's Creek' an American teen drama series, visited 'Dancing With The Stars' ballroom to cheer for their reel life son 'James Van Der Beek'. A few days after the famous sitcom 'Friends' completed its 25th anniversary, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reunited. Courteney Cox posted a picture with the actors and captioned it, "A rare night and I love it.'' The former Taxi costars Tony Danza, Christopher Llyod and Carol Kane were seen enjoying a nice meal together. Tony Danza shared a picture on Instagram capturing the happy moments. He captioned it" "41 years after Taxi premiered, we still hang whenever we can! Love the Taxi family. Friends for life." In August 2019, Emma Watson and Tom Felton, who played the characters Hermione and Malfoy in Harry Potter, had a reunion in South Africa where Felton was seen giving guitar lessons to Watson wearing pyjamas. 'Boy Meets World' costars Ben Savage, Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong reunited in August 2019. Ben Savage posted a picture on his Instagram and captioned it, "Boston tea party". Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody, who starred in the American drama series "The O.C." happened to bump into each other at the Airport. The picture shared by Rachel Bilson had a caption, "Ran into my ol buddy from jfk to lax" and this post made their fans happy. The stars of the "Suite Life of Zack and Cody" and "High School Musical", Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens, reunited in June 2019 at a wedding function. They were both the bridesmaids of actress Kim Hidalgo.