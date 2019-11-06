Emma Watson will be turning 30 soon, but the milestone doesn't have her bothered. In fact, the Harry Potter star seems to have coined a new phrase to describe her life right now. Reportedly, Emma Watson is not single but 'self-partnered', it looks like the actress is taking a page from Gwyneth Paltrow's book who famously coined the term 'conscious uncoupling' to describe her separation from Chris Martin.

In an interview with Vogue, Emma Watson talked about her fears for reaching the milestone and the pressure of having a picture-perfect life. 'I never believed the whole "I'm happy single" spiel... it took me a long time, but I'm very happy [being single]- I call it being self-partnered', Emma said.

The actress also discussed her fears of turning 30 due to the ' b****y influx of subliminal messaging' implying a woman must have a 'husband, baby and stable career.'

'I was like, "Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal", cut to 29, and I'm like, "Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious",' Emma said.

Its good to see that an accomplished A-list Hollywood star seems to have the same thoughts as us regular joes. The actress added: 'If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you're not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you're still figuring things out... there's just this incredible amount of anxiety.'

Emma Watson seems to get it, but we have to say, though her words seem relatable it is quite unlikely that she can truly relate to the plight of an average 30-year-old who does not have their life figured out. But it is still good to see that stars seem to understand what turning 30 seems to do the average person.