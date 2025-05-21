What Did Denzel Washington Yell at Photographer? Lip Reader Reveals What Actor Said During Heated Exchange at Cannes as He Skips Press Conference

Denzel Washington's heated exchange with a photographer on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France has been decoded by a professional lip reader. The two-time Oscar winner, 70, attended the world premiere of Spike Lee's "Highest 2 Lowest" on Monday, but the spotlight shifted from the event to a heated confrontation that saw him lose his cool.

This came as Washington chose not to attend the press conference for "Highest 2 Lowest" following the intense disagreement with the photographer. He was there to promote his latest film, directed by Spike Lee, as the cast gathered for a press conference at the Palais des Festivals on Tuesday morning.

Screaming Washington

The Hollywood star appeared visibly agitated as he walked up to the row of photographers — and then pointed his finger directly at one of them. Professional lip reader Jeremy Freeman has now decoded the heated moment, telling the Daily Mail that Washington got upset after a photographer made contact with his arm.

According to Freeman, the actor told the photographer, "Hey, one — one more time, stop."

"Let me tell you — stop, stop — never put your hands on me again," he continued to yell. "I'm talking to you, stop, all right."

According to the lip reader, the photographer replied to the actor by saying, "Not allowed," and then gave a slight smile.

Seconds later, the photographer is seen reaching for Washington's arm again and asking, "Can I take a picture?"

The actor then appeared visibly upset, shouting, "Stop, stop it, stop it. I mean it. Stop, stop it."

Despite the tense moment, the photographer and others nearby appeared to be smiling throughout the unusual encounter. Just before the incident, Washington was seen chatting with director Spike Lee, 68, and rapper A$AP Rocky, 36, who also features in the film.

In No Mood to be at Cannes

The tense encounter didn't appear to affect his mood, as Washington was later seen smiling when Lee presented him with an honorary Palme d'Or award that evening. "This is my brother right here. I love him, I love him. I'm glad you're here where all the people love you too," Lee said while giving Washington the coveted award.

"This is a total surprise for me so I'm a little emotional, but from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all," the actor said in response. "It was a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again — brother from another mother, Spike."

"To be here once again in Cannes, you know, we're a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well," he quipped.

"You know, we're just blessed beyond measure, I'm blessed beyond measure, and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all. Thank you."

However, Washington later skipped the film's press conference and pulled out of the festival.

It remains unclear whether Washington is still in France, as Cannes reportedly adjusted parts of its schedule to fit around his visit and a day off from performing "Othello" in New York.

Alluding to the controversy involving Washington, Spike Lee, 68, joked during the press conference, "The last time I was in this room, I had to apologize for a f**k up, but I won't be apologizing today for a f**k up."

Back in 2021, during his time as jury president at Cannes, Lee made a slip-up by accidentally announcing Titane as the Palme d'Or winner before the official reveal.