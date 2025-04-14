Australian Man Accused of Killing Wife, Allegedly Staged Crime Scene to Look Like She Died in Freak Lawnmower Accident

A Lockyer Valley man accused of killing his wife allegedly staged the crime scene and sent text messages to himself to make it look like an accident, a court has heard.

Robert Crawford is charged with the murder of Frances Crawford, who was found dead at the couples Upper Lockyer property last July. He is also charged with interfering with her corpse. Mr Crawford made an application for bail on Monday, where some details surrounding the allegations against him were made public for the first time.

Robert Called Emergency Services Claiming He Found Frances Under a Ride-On Lawnmower, Said it Likely Crushed Her to Death

As reported by ABC News, the Supreme Court in Brisbane heard Mr Crawford had called emergency services just after 3:30am, when he discovered the 49-year-old trapped underneath a ride-on lawn mower at the bottom of a retaining wall.

In a witness account to police, the court heard Mr Crawford told officers his wife had likely been attempting to move the machine when it fell from the top of their property and accidentally crushed her to death.

Robert Allegedly Sent Text Messages from Frances' Phone to Himself, Asking If He was 'Going to Put the Lawnmower Away'

Text messages between the pair earlier in the night, sent whilst they were in different parts of the house, were read to the court. In the messages, Mrs Crawford asked him if he was "going to put the lawnmower away", and Mr Crawford replied "just give me a sec" as he was dealing with a work issue.

Several hours later, the court heard Mr Crawford told police he had awoken in bed to find his wife was not next to him, and he went searching for her.

Prosecutor Argued Story was 'Fabricated,' Defense Claims Evidence was 'Circumstantial'

Crown prosecutor Chris Cook told the court Mr Crawford's version of events were "fanciful" and he had "fabricated the story." Mr Cook told the court the prosecution will allege he strangled Mrs Crawford in a "murderous rage" during an argument, before sending himself the messages from her phone, then moving her body to make it look like an accident.

His defence lawyer Saul Holt told the court this was "eminently contested" and pointed to "obviously flawed" forensic evidence, including multiple possible causes of death including pressure to the neck and a head wound. "It appears to be a very weak prosecution case on a circumstantial basis," he said.

In addition to the autopsy results, the court heard forensic investigations uncovered blood from both Mr and Mrs Crawford in their ensuite bathroom. Mr Holt told the court, the presence of Mrs Crawford's blood was explained to police as being transferred by him when he showered after having moved her body and attempting to provide first aid.

It was rejected that blood droplets of Mr Crawford, found on a bath mat, were the result of any injury on his body from that night, and Mr Holt submitted photos to the court which were taken by police during an examination to show no scratches or wounds.

The court also heard trace DNA of Mr Crawford was found under all of Mrs Crawford's fingernails, but there was no presence of blood.

Allegations of Controlling Behavior Against Robert

Mr Holt told the court there was material that alleges Mr Crawford "behaved in ways that was controlling", but there was no evidence to suggest any previous instances of physical violence perpetrated by Mr Crawford against his wife.

Instead, he told the court there were "positive statements to the contrary" made by other people, including their children, as well as an admission Mrs Crawford made to a psychotherapist. "[Mrs Crawford] said Rob had never been physically violent, but he was intimidating when he stands," the court heard Mrs Crawford told the psychotherapist before her death.

Mr Cook told the court other family members described Mr Crawford as being manipulative and aggressive. He told the court there had also been a previous instance in 2023 where Mrs Crawford had told police she was "scared" after he broke into their home while they were separated.

"She felt unsafe, there was physical aggression, there was intimidation.... Domestic violence doesn't have to be punching some in the face or leaving significant injuries," he said.

Robert Allegedly Had Multiple Affairs During His Marriage with Frances

The court heard Mr Crawford had multiple affairs during their marriage, and at the time of Mrs Crawford's death, the pair had been trying to reconcile after a period of separation where he did not live at the house.

It heard he had been staying there on a short "probationary period" which was due to end that month when he was expected to sit a polygraph test. Mr Holt argued the couple "were trying but there were effectively still issues", however Mr Cook argued "this is not a relationship that was on the mend, it's a relationship that's come to an end."

It was submitted by Mr Holt that his client's long serving career with RAAF, lack of criminal history and an offer of a $250,000 surety by his parents, made him an "excellent candidate for bail." Justice Frances Williams reserved her decision and will hand it down at a later date.