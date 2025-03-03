What Did Demi Moore Mutter After Losing Out on Best Actress Oscar? Lip Reader Reveals Her One-Word Reaction after Shock Loss to Mikey Madison

An expert lip reader has uncovered Demi Moore's one-word reaction after she missed out on the Best Actress Oscar. "The Substance" star missed out on the prestigious award to 25-year-old Mikey Madison, who won for her performance in "Anora" at Sunday night's star-studded ceremony.

A video shared on X captured the moment Moore, 62, appeared visibly disappointed, clenching her teeth as Madison's name was announced. "Demi says 'nice' but she isn't smiling when she says it," lip reader Nicola Hickling told the Daily Mail of Moore's icy reaction. "Her body is almost nodding like she had to force herself to say it," Hickling added describing Moore's reaction after her loss.

Disappointed Demi Moore

The actress quickly composed herself and began applauding Madison, who won over fellow nominees Fernanda Torres, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Cynthia Erivo. "This is very surreal," Madison said as she accepted the award. "I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here, standing in this room today is really incredible."

"I just want to recognize and honor the sex worker community," she added. "Yes. I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible people, the women that I've had the privilege of meeting from that community has been one of the highlights of this incredible experience."

She wrapped up her speech by acknowledging her fellow nominees, including the "Ghost" star.

"I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I'm honored to be recognized alongside all of you," she said. "This is a dream come true, I'm probably going to wake up tomorrow."

"Anora" follows a sex worker (Madison) who gets her fairy tale after marrying the son of a Russian oligarch until his parents get wind of their union.

Narrow Miss for Demi

Meanwhile, "The Substance" centered on an Oscar-winning actress (Moore) who turns a fitness guru and television personality, only for her career to suddenly collapse after she turned 50.

"Anora" won big at Sunday night's ceremony, taking home the Best Picture award, beating out "The Brutalist", "Wicked", "Conclave", "A Complete Unknown", "Dune: Part Two", "Emilia Pérez", "I'm Still Here", "Nickel Boys", and "The Substance".

The film's writer and director, Sean Baker, also won awards for Best Original Screenplay, Achievement in Film Editing, and Best Director.

The ceremony also saw Morgan Freeman paying a heartfelt tribute to Gene Hackman at the 2025 Oscars, just days after the legendary French Connection actor and his wife were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home.

Freeman and Hackman, a two-time Oscar winner, shared the screen in Unforgiven (1992) and Under Suspicion (2000).