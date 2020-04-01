Staying safe inside the four walls of their house is what people across the globe are doing in the wake of the massive spread of coronavirus. However, staying indoors has made people try out new things or trends that have often gone viral on social media. The latest is Dalgona coffee that has caught the fancy of coffee lovers across the world.

The trend that started in late January has caught the fancy of netizens once again after it went viral on every social media platform including TikTok, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

What is Dalgona coffee?

Deriving its name from the famous South Korean toffee Dalgona, the coffee is a creamy coffee made using only four ingredients. According to Google Trends, the term Dalgona coffee started trending in late January. However, it gained momentum only towards the end of February, after a South Korean YouTuber made the coffee in her viral video. The video has since then received close to four million views.

The trend soon went viral on TikTok after @iamhannahcho, a user shared a clip while making the coffee with her best friend. "Whipping was way too tedious so don't judge plz," she captioned the video which has so far received 1.1 million views. A few days later, she posted yet another video making Dalgona coffee for her mother, which was viewed 11.7 million times.

The coffee is made by mixing together one or two tablespoons each of instant coffee, sugar, and hot water. The three ingredients are then whipped together, either by hand, a whisker or an electric beater until it reaches a thick creamy consistency that resembles peanut butter. The fluffy and creamy mixture is then added on top of chilled or hot milk in layers and served for consumption.

A lot of users have even tweaked the recipe a little by adding some sprinkles or savouries on top of the creamy froth.

Social media reacts to the creamy Dalgona coffee

Even though the trending coffee caught the fancy of the western world, the most epic reactions came from the Indians, who have been consuming the cruder version of the coffee called "beaten coffee" for a long time now.

"People are going mad over trendy Dalgona coffee. It's nothing different, but ages old Indian 'ghar ki feti hui' coffee. We did it first," wrote an Indian user on Twitter.

"Are you serious? The entire world is making my mom's recipe for 'Beaten coffee' now?" mentioned another.

"Anyone else here who hasn't made a tiktok, Dalgona coffee or instagram live? We're the best resistors of peer pressure," mentioned another user.

"Maybe making dalgona coffee everyday will take me one step closer to having skinny arms," quipped a user.