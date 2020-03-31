An unnamed man, dressed as a bush, was caught on camera while trying to escape his house during a lockdown at Stevenage in United Kingdom. Just a day ago, the authorities had placed UK under strict lockdown for next six months in wake of rising coronavirus cases.

UK has recorded over 22,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,415 deaths due to the fatal virus. According to the regulations pertaining to the lockdown, all non-essential shops will be closed. However, food shops, pharmacies, corner shops, hardware stores, petrol stations, pet shops, post offices, banks, newsagents and shops inside hospitals, would remain open during the lockdown period.

Extreme time calls for extreme measures

Shot by the man's next door neighbour couple, Nicholas Murray and Madeline Mai-Davies, from the window of their house, the video shows a man dressed up in foliage and looking like a bush moving out of his house during the coronavirus lockdown placed by the authorities.

The unnamed man is seen sitting next to a bush near the trashcans before he rushed towards the driveway to reach the crossing on the street. He then rolls over the street. In the second clip posted by the neighbours on their TikTok profile, the man could be seen carrying a brown colored bag as he lunges towards a piece of lawn to reach where he decides to lay down for few seconds, before getting up and rushing back to his home.

Detailing the movement of her neighbour, Mai-Davies said: "Reached new extremes of how to sneak out. Neighbors back at it again sneaking out during lockdown."

Video has caught on social media's fancy

Providing a comic relief to the people placed under lockdown globally, the viral video clip has garnered over 16.5 million views since it was uploaded. It has beein circulated on social media apps including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

"Man dresses as bush to sneak out during coronvirus lockdown." It's reported his girlfriend dressed as dumpster," tweeted a user. "The 'bush' came back with a brown package," wrote another user. "I'm so gonna do this in my neighborhood...apparently we have neighborhood spies reporting people for walking their dogs...some people," commented another.

Speaking to Craters News Agency Nick said: "Looking back, I didn't expect the video to go that viral and get 16.5 million views. Whilst in this difficult time we want to bring smiles, laughs and hope." Maddie added; "I was overwhelmed with the support and following that came from it."

"You're gonna sit here and tell me that man doesn't look like the Christmas tree skin on fortnite ? Hahahahaha," mentioned another.