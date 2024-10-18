What Comes After Love Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

What Comes After Love episode 5 will air on Coupang Play on Friday (October 18) at 8:00 p.m. KST. The chapter will feature a shift in Hong, Jungo, Min Joon, and Kanna's relationships. The producers teased tense moments between Hong, Jungo, and Min Joon. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Viu.

The romance drama is based on a best-selling novel by Japanese writer Tsuji Hitonari and Korean writer Gong Ji Young. It focuses on the romantic relationship between a Korean woman named Hong and a Japanese man named Jungo. The onscreen couple met each other and fell in love in Japan. The story focuses on their reunion in South Korea five years after their break-up.

Here is everything about What Comes After Love episode 5, including the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of What Comes After Love Episode 5:

US - 6:00 a.m.

Canada - 6:00 a.m.

Australia - 9:30 p.m.

New Zealand - 12:00 a.m.

Japan - 8:00 p.m.

Mexico - 5:00 a.m.

Brazil - 8:00 a.m.

Saudi Arabia - 2:00 p.m.

India - 4:30 p.m.

Indonesia - 6:00 p.m.

Singapore - 7:00 p.m.

China - 7:00 p.m.

Europe - 12:00 p.m.

France - 12:00 p.m.

Spain - 12:00 p.m.

UK - 11:00 a.m.

South Africa - 1:00 p.m.

Philippines - 7:00 p.m.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills for What Comes After Love episode 5 feature a tense moment between Hong, Jungo, and Min Joon. They also tease an unexpected twist in the story by featuring a brightly smiling Kanna. The followers of this romance drama can also watch a flashback scene of the onscreen couple in this chapter.

A set of promo stills tease a shift in the relationship between Hong and Jungo. An image features a meeting between Min Joon and Jungo. Another photo focuses on the onscreen couple as they confront each other. Watch the mini-series tonight to know what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.