Dear Hyeri Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Dear Hyeri episode 8 will air on Genie TV on Tuesday (October 15) at 10:00 pm KST. This chapter will feature Joo Eun Ho's pain after hearing about Jung Hyun Oh's marriage. According to the production team, the female lead will struggle to focus on her daily routine due to the shocking news. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like ENA.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Dear Hyeri focuses on the romantic journey between announcer Joo Eun Ho and ex-boyfriend Jung Hyun Oh. Screenwriter Han Ga Ram wrote the script for this mini-series. Jung Ji Hyun directed the mini-series with Han Seok Won. It stars Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook, Kang Hoon, and Jo Hye Joo.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dear Hyeri Episode 8:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The promotional stills for Dear Hyeri episode 8 show Joo Eun Ho trying hard to hold back her years while she is in her office. The images also show her sitting dazzled at her desk after knowing that her ex-boyfriend is getting married. Watch the mini-series on Tuesday to find out what lies ahead for Shin Hae Sun and Lee Jin Uk.

"[In the drama,] a couple who breaks up due to deficiencies formed in their hearts during childhood despite being deeply in love will appear. The process of healing their deficiencies is warmly portrayed. Love is everything. If you look closely, many things stem from love," Lee Jin Uk shared.