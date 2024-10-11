What Comes After Love Episode 4: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

What Comes After Love episode 4 will air on Coupang Play on Friday (October 11) at 8:00 pm KST. The chapter will feature Hong and Jungo recollecting the happy memories of their days together. It will also feature an unexpected reunion between the onscreen couple. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Viu.

The romance drama is based on a best-selling novel by Japanese writer Tsuji Hitonari and Korean writer Gong Ji Young. It focuses on the romantic relationship between a Korean woman named Hong and a Japanese man named Jungo. The onscreen couple met each other and fell in love in Japan. The story focuses on their reunion in South Korea five years after their break-up.

Here is everything about What Comes After Love episode 4, including the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of What Comes After Love Episode 4:

US - 6:00 am

Canada - 6:00 am

Australia - 9:30 pm

New Zealand - 12:00 am

Japan - 8:00 pm

Mexico - 5:00 am

Brazil - 8:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:00 pm

India - 4:30 pm

Indonesia - 6:00 pm

Singapore - 7:00 pm

China - 7:/0 pm

Europe - 12:00 pm

France - 12:00 pm

Spain - 12:00 pm

UK - 11:00 am

South Africa - 1:00 pm

Philippines - 7:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature Hong in a wedding dress and an unexpected reunion between the onscreen couple. Jungo and Hong stir a sense of sadness and longing as they struggle to express themselves. The images also feature the unexpected appearance of Min Joon.