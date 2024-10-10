Doubt: Dr. Romantic Star Han Suk Kyu Transforms into a Profiler in Upcoming MBC Drama

Doubt is an upcoming psychological thriller drama starring actor Han Suk Kyu as a top profiler. The Dr. Romantic star will portray an iconic character who is skilled in reading criminals' minds but fails to understand his daughter's feelings. Korea's top criminal profiler, Jang Tae Soo, will narrate the struggles of a single father who suspects his daughter after he finds out that she is hiding a secret linked to a murder case.

Han Ah Young wrote the script for this upcoming MBC drama, and Song Yeon Hwa directed it. The psychological thriller drama features Han Suk Kyu, Chae Won Bin, Han Ye Ri, and Oh Yeon So as the lead cast. It will air as a Friday-Saturday drama on MBC starting this weekend. Here is everything about the upcoming MBC Drama Doubt, starring Han Suk Kyu as Korea's top profiler, Jang Tae Soo.

Casts

Han Suk Kyu will play skilled profiler Jang Tae Soo, who has his shortcomings as a father. The profiler investigates every case with a sharp, intense gaze. He is a completely different person at home and maintains an awkward and distant relationship with his daughter. His life changes after he finds out that his daughter might have been linked to a murder case. The profiler becomes desperate to uncover the truth.

"Tae Soo's doubts begin to surface, but Ha Bin does not easily succumb to them. Please tune in and don't miss out on the first episode where it all begins," the producers said.

Actress Chae Won Bin will appear as Tae Soo's only daughter, Jang Ha Bin in the crime drama. Ha Bin is not an ordinary high schooler. She plays endless mind games with her father and delivers shocking plot twists after her father begins to suspect her of being involved in a murder case. She makes it impossible for her father to read her mind. Ha Bin wears an unreadable expression with a poker face.

"Not only her voice but her gaze and aura are very charming. We think she'll draw viewers in with her refreshing and unique appeal. In the story, Ha Bin will make a big impact as a character hiding a secret that will turn her father Tae Soo's life upside down. We ask that you please root for Chae Won Bin, who will rise [to stardom] through her role in Doubt," the production team teased.

Actress Oh Yeon Soo will feature Yoon Ji Su, Tae Su's ex-wife, and Ha Bin's mother. Han Ye Ri will play Lee Eo Jin, the criminal psychologist. The supporting casts include Noh Jae Won, Yoon Kyung Ho, Kim Jeong Jin, Yoo Eui Tae, Lee Shin Ki, and Han Sun Ah.

Preview and Spoilers

The producers have released new promotional stills of Doubt ahead of its premiere. The images feature Han Suk Kyu, Han Ye Ri, and Koo Dae Hong as Jang Tae Soo, Han Ye Ri, and Noh Jae Won. Tae Soo interviews Ye Ri and Jae Won as potential candidates for his team. The two police officers with polar opposite characters approach a case differently during the interview.