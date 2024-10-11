The Judge From Hell Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Judge From Hell episode 7 will air on SBS TV on Friday (October 11) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will show Kang Bit Na adding a new layer of fun to the story. According to the production team, the viewers can look forward to a new bond between Kang Bit Na, Ju Da Hee, and Han Da On. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

The Judge from Hell follows a judge possessed by a demon in hell and her relationship with a detective named Han Da On. Screenwriter Jo Yi Soo penned the script for this mini-series. Park Jin Pyo directed the fantasy action legal drama. It stars Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Judge From Hell Episode 7:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The promotional stills for The Judge From Hell episode 7 show Kang Bit Na helping a school girl being cornered and bullied by two young girls in a dark alley. The frightened girl is Ju Da Hee, portrayed by Lee Ga Yeon. She looks up to Han Da On like a younger sibling. The showdown between the female lead and the two bullies will leave a striking impression on the viewers.

"In the upcoming episode, Kang Bit Na witnesses a school bullying incident. As a demon who can no longer turn a blind eye to injustice, she will add a new layer of fun to the story. We also hope viewers will focus on how this event could forge a new bond between Kang Bit Na, Ju Da Hee, and Han Da On. Thank you for your interest and support," the production team shared.

Another set of stills introduces a new antagonist, Choi Won Joong (Oh Eui Shik). He is described as a ruthless chaebol who secretly hides a manipulative and dark side. Won Joong has a public image as a talented and kind-hearted young CEO.

"Today's episode will introduce a new antagonist, Choi Won Joong. He commits sins differently from the antagonists before him, and his actions push Kang Bit Na and Han Da On's fury to the breaking point, shaking the direction of the story moving forward. Please look forward to the outstanding performances from Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young, and Oh Eui Shik as the drama takes a more intense turn. Please continue to support The Judge from Hell as the plot unravels with even more explosive twists," the producers teased.