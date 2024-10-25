What Comes After Love Ending, Episode 6 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

What Comes After Love episode 6 will air on Coupang Play on Friday (October 25) at 8:00 pm KST. The finale will focus on the relationship between Hong and Jungo. Will the onscreen couple get their happy ending? People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Viu.

The romance drama is based on a best-selling novel by Japanese writer Tsuji Hitonari and Korean writer Gong Ji Young. It focuses on the romantic relationship between a Korean woman named Hong and a Japanese man named Jungo. The onscreen couple met each other and fell in love in Japan. The story focuses on their reunion in South Korea five years after their break-up.

Here is everything about What Comes After Love episode 6, including the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of What Comes After Love Episode 6:

US - 6:00 am

Canada - 6:00 am

Australia - 9:30 pm

New Zealand - 12:00 am

Japan - 8:00 pm

Mexico - 5:00 am

Brazil - 8:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:00 pm

India - 4:30 pm

Indonesia - 6:00 pm

Singapore - 7:00 pm

China - 7:/0 pm

Europe - 12:00 pm

France - 12:00 pm

Spain - 12:00 pm

UK - 11:00 am

South Africa - 1:00 pm

Philippines - 7:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills for What Comes After Love episode 6 feature a mixed connection between Hong and Jungo. The images show a flashback scene between the onscreen couple. The pictures show how Jungo narrowly missed Hong when she left him in the past. Another set of photos shows Hong struggling to hold back her tears after failing to connect with her love for the second time.

The third set of stills features a reunion between the onscreen couple. Hong turns away from Jungo after they meet again. The male lead stares at his lover from behind, unable to tell her what he wants to say. The followers of this romance drama can watch the last episode to see if the onscreen couple will get their happy ending.