Days after Skull Breaker challenge went viral on social media, a new challenge has come up that is being deemed even more dangerous than the Skull Breaker challenge. Called Cha Cha Slide challenge, the videos pertaining to the same have been removed by TikTok, even though they continue to trend on other social media sites including YouTube.

What is the Cha Cha Slide challenge?

Even though the origin of the challenge is still unclear, it has been named after the famous song Cha-Cha Slide, released by DJ Casper aka Mr C The Slide Man, 20 years ago. Instead of performing it on the ground while dancing, the people are performing the moves in a moving car. When the lyrics ask you to 'slide to the left', the car steering's wheel is swerved to the left. The lyrics further ask you to 'crisscross' and the participants, swerve their cars dangerously in a criss-cross manner.

In the face of all the apparent risks, the users are undertaking the possible fatal challenge, putting their lives as well as of those riding in the cars with them at risk. In some of the videos, one can hear the users laughing out loud as the vehicle is made to undergo sudden turns following the lyrics of the song. In one of the videos posted while attempting the challenge, TikTok user Angel De La Cruz wrote: "The car almost flipped."

While several users are undertaking the challenge while performing simple dance moves and moving their bodies on the lyrics of the songs, a separate segment of users have undertaken the same in moving vehicles.

TikTok removes videos and issues an advisory

Following a lot of hue and cry over the social media about the possibly fatal challenge, TikTok has taken down those videos in which moving vehicles were used. It has also issued a warning: "The action in this video could result in serious injury," however, the platform hasn't taken down any of the videos. Following the skull breaker challenge which went viral a few days ago, TikTok had taken down most of the videos from its site.