Days after Mikaela Spielberg, adopted daughter of noted Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, announced her decision to become a porn star, it has been revealed that the director is 'embarrassed' and 'concerned' over his daughter's choice of career.

On Wednesday, during an interview with The Sun, Mikaela had disclosed that she would be starting her profession as an adult entertainer. Mikaela who went on to reveal that she has already produced some solo porn videos and intends to become a strip club dancer after she gets valid license as a sex worker.

Mikaela, adopted as a baby by 73-year-old Spielberg and his wife Kate, revealed that she told her parents about her decision on FaceTime. She has a paid account on the OnlyFans app.

Spielberg is taken aback by Mikaela's sudden public disclosure

While Mikaela said that her parents were supportive of her decision to become a porn star, a source close to the family revealed otherwise. A source revealed to The Post: "Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her. Obviously, though, they're embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world."

Steven and Kate have seven kids including Jessica Capshaw (Kate's daughter from a previous marriage), Max (from Steven's previous marriage to actress Amy Irving), Theo (Kate's adopted son), Sasha, Sawyer, and Mikaela.

"Nothing can hurt Steven Spielberg's immaculate reputation, nor Kate's, but they're worried about how [Mikaela's revelation] looks for their other kids, who are trying to be supportive but who are also embarrassed. This certainly isn't how they were raised," added the friend.

Mikaela underwent a troubled past

During the interview, Mikaela, who is engaged to 47-year-old Chuck Pankow, a darts player, spoke at length about her issues in the past. Speaking for the first time about her troubled past, Mikaela said that she was groomed and abused by predators, men who were outsiders and not anyone from her family or their circle of friends. "I'm very open about my borderline personality disorder both publicly, with friends and online - because we're portrayed as manipulative monsters a lot," she said.

"I was bullied for weight and famous last name. I was sent to a boarding school for troubled teens. It didn't help: I came out of there ... with more anxiety and more attachment issues, more depression and more hatred from my body," she went on to add.

In one her recent post on Instagram account, she posted her picture as a toddler. She captioned the post: "I was such a determined child, here's a photo of me marching away from Bill Clinton at a family gathering. I've always been this strong and bold . . . I yield to nobody."