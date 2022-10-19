Biden Claims He 'Pushed Hard' for Married Couples in Their Bedroom During Abortion Speech; Gets Trolled

US President Joe Biden was ridiculed on social media for his gaffes during a "Restore Roe" rally organized by the Democratic National committee at the Howard Theatre in Washington DC on Tuesday. Biden claimed that he "pushed hard" for married couples in their bedroom.

Biden Apologizes to the Audience at the End of the Speech

A video clip of the gaffe has gone viral on the social media. In the clip, Biden while extending his support for abortion rights and Roe v. Wade during his speech is heard saying, "The right that I pushed hard, and it finally got changed, the married couples in the privacy of their bedroom, excuse me, I'm thinking about the Dobbs decision.. I'll get to that in a second."

"Here is the promise I make to you and the American people: the first bill that I will send to the Congress will be to codify Roe v Wade," Biden said in the speech which he concluded by saying, "Thank you, I'm sorry."

"I was apologizing for my back, my mother would be very angry. I was talking with people with my back to them. I apologize. So thank you all so very, very much," Biden was quoted by Fox News.

Social Media Reacts to Biden's Gaffe

The social media did not react kindly to Biden's blunders during the speech. "Thank you Biden bc of you I have privacy in my bedroom. Never thought the day would come but you did it. Guy has no idea what he is even trying to say, just read that teleprompter you puppet," tweeted a user.

"Joe went ahead and had another "biden moment" today LMFAO. "The right that I pushed hard and I finally got changed to marry couples in the privacy of their bedroom." CLOWN," read another tweet.

It's true though he showed up for our service. I was shocked. There's Joe Biden trying to marry me and my wife, right in the privacy of our bedroom. I Had to get my son to lure him out with ice cream. I mean there's no denying the effort is there," expressed a user.

"Biden, while trying to express his support for abortion rights and Roe v. Wade, said that he "pushed hard" for married couples in their bedroom. WTF does it even mean? #SenilePresident," wrote another.