Peng Lifa: China's Bridge Man Humiliates Xi Jinping; Brands Him A Dictator, Stages Protest At Sitong Bridge In Beijing (WATCH)

A Chinese man has branded President Xi Jinping a dictator and staged a protest at a bridge in Beijing. Disguising himself as a construction worker, Peng Lifa hanged banners and played recorded anti-Xi chant through a loudspeaker at Sitong Bridge.

Peng, who was arrested by the Chinese authorities after his protests, lit a fire to gather people's attention before he hanged two banners.

Peng Lifa Brands Xi Jinping A Dictator

"Students strike, workers strike, remove the dictator and state thief Xi Jinping," one banner declared. "We want to eat, not do coronavirus tests; reform, not the Cultural Revolution. We want freedom, not lockdowns; elections, not rulers. We want dignity, not lies. Be citizens, not enslaved people," said another, according to news.com.au.

Peng's Message Popped Up in Multiple Cities

The banners, which showed the message in red letters, came days before the Communist Party of China is expected to grant Xi a third term. Reports claimed that the message given by Peng has popped up in multiple cities.

Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou are among those cities and his message also popped up in Hong Kong and other dozens of universities.

The wave of protests in China has confirmed that there is "enormous frustration" over Xi Jinping's rule, according to Dr Alexander Korolev, senior lecturer in politics and international relations at the School of Social Sciences at the University of New South Wales.

He stated that Chinese authorities are very quick and effective in terms of suppressing protests by reacting very quickly and killing everything before it develops into anything bigger.

"But China has been in this absolutely crazy Covid-19 lockdown which is absolutely ascientific. The Covid Zero policy is lunacy â€“ it's not possible for a country of that size to achieve Covid Zero; even in Australia it's unfeasible," he told news.com.au.

