Pennsylvania Man Caught Having Sex With 14-year-old 'Intoxicated' Girl in His Car After Meeting Her on Snapchat

A Pennsylvanian man was caught having sex with a 14-year-old girl whom he met on social media. The man, identified as Philip Lynott was engaged in the sexual act in his car when spotted by the cop.

The 23-year-old was charged with three counts each of corruption of minors and driving under the influence, and one count each of statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent exposure, indecent assault, an incompetent person not to possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, furnishing alcohol to a minor and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.

Car Was Parked in Car Wash Bay

Lynott, a resident of Gouldsboro, Wayne County, allegedly met the girl on Snapchat. PennLive reported that the car, which was parked in the darkened area of car wash bay, was spotted by a cop.

According to the criminal complaint, the police officer spotted the suspicious vehicle parked in a car wash bay at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 27. After the officer got closer to the vehicle, he noticed two people engaged in sex acts in the rear seat.

While Lynott was not wearing a shirt, his pants were open. The underage girl, whose name was not revealed by the authorities, was semi-naked.

The authorities also spotted an open bottle of whiskey, a plastic bag of marijuana sticking out of Lynott's pocket and a loaded pistol and magazine.

On being questioned the accused said, "Officer, I swear I'm not drunk. I only had a few; I swear I'm sober. I smoked two hours ago, and I have a marijuana card, its just not on me."

Girl Was Intoxicated, Spoke Sluggishly

The outlet further reported that as per the criminal complaint, the girl admitted to meeting the accused through social media site. The police said that when they found the girl at the scene, she was "extremely sluggish," and was not able to speak properly. She was also not able to provide her house address to the authorities.

The report stated that the minor appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance. Lynott's blood test revealed that he had cannabis in his system, according to the complaint.

Lynott who was arrested following the incident is currently being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. His bail is set at $150,000.