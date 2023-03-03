What Caused Canterbury Park's Alex Canchari's Death? 29-Year-Old Top Jockey Dies Suddenly

Alex Canchari, Canterbury Park's top jockey, passed away suddenly at the age of 29. The official cause of his death has not been revealed by either his family members or authorities.

Canchari's Sister Posted on Social Media

Canchari is survived by his fiancÃ©e Brooke-Lyn, son Leon and daughter Penelope. The couple are expecting their third child in August.

Confirming the jockey's death, Canchari's sister wrote a post on her Facebook page hinting at the possibility of Canchari's death due to suicide. ""My heart physically hurts. I'm so sorry you were in so much pain Alex and thought there was no other way out. I know you're happy again with Dad. I don't even know what else to say, this is an unbelievable loss," Ashley Canchari wrote.

The Minnesota-based jockey, Canchari spent his childhood and much of his professional career at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. Deemed to be one of the most skilled riders at Canterbury Park, he stands seventh on the all-time earnings list at his hometown track ($7.11 million).

Condolences Pour in For Canchari

Remembering Canchari, Canterbury Park media relations manager Jeff Maday said that he had known the jockey since his teen days. "He reached great heights as a professional rider. He will always be the Shakopee Kid to many of us, though. We will remember that infectious smile and humble nature, as well as his drive to succeed, aided by great natural talent."

In a tweet Canterbury Park posted a video showcasing Canchari's professional journey. "Alex Canchari achieved his dream as a jockey, following in the footsteps of his father and brother. The news of this talented and genuine young man's death has deeply saddened the Canterbury Park family. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, children and family," read the tweet.

Social media users also posted their condolences. "Damn so sad to hear of the passing of jockey Alex Canchari mental health is really important u see someone smiling and u think all is good with them but u never what's going on with them mentally condolences to his family and friends RIP my brother," wrote a user.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families of Avery Whisman and Alex Canchari; I can't imagine what they are going through," read another tweet.