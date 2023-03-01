John Fetterman is Brain Dead? Speculations on Social Media After His Wife 'Flees' to Canada With Kids

Speculations about US Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.) being brain dead surfaced on social media. Fetterman was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, to "receive treatment for clinical depression," in the month of February.

Democrats Hiding Fetterman's Condition?

The speculations started following a tweet from John Cardillo, a former NYPD officer turned conservative radio host and social-media influencer. Calling an investigation into Fetterman's condition, Cardillo wrote, "Being told that Fetterman is essentially brain dead and it's being hidden because keeping him in office until August 18th avoids a special election which Republicans would most certainly win. This must be investigated."

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks. In a statement, Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson had said that the Senator was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of the United States Congress and was recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed.

The Hill reported that posting an update about Fetterman's health, communications director Joe Calvello issued a statement claimed that Fetterman is "doing well" and "remains on a path to recovery".

"We don't have a lot to update folks with since there's no real news to report except that John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery. He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news."

Social Media Speculates

The speculations gained momentum following reports of Fetterman's wife Giselle Barreto Fetterman leaving the country along with the kids, surfaced. In a tweet Giselle said that media attention following Fetterman's hospitalization forced the family to go to Canada.

"I am not really sure how to navigate this journey but am figuring it out slowly. One week ago today when the news dropped, the kids were off from school and media trucks circled our home. I did the first thing I could think of â€“ pack them in the car and drive," read her tweet.

Soon the murmur around Fetterman being brain dead gained momentum. "What is going on with John Fetterman? I hear he is in a hospital and brain dead. A sitting US senator admitted to the hospital two weeks ago and not one news report regarding his condition. Plus his wife and children have left the country. What in the world is going on?" read a tweet.

"Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is said to be "brain dead" while hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. His wife, Gisele Fetterman, has fled the country. What a loving wife. "Always have passports ready in case you need to run away" â€“ who thinks like that? Gelle" read another tweet.

"When I had strokes during Hercules, my soon-to-be wife Sam stayed by my side and helped me recover. Why is John Fetterman's wife taking their kids out of the country?" wrote another user.

"Sen John Fetterman Reported "Brain Dead" and Wife Runs To Canada Investigative reporter John Cardillo hears that Senator John Fetterman is essentially brain-dead. There is a reason for Democrats to hide it. He remains as senator for now," opined a user.