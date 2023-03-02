Greta Thunberg 'Stages' Another Arrest While Protesting Against Wind Mill Farms on Indigenous People's Land

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained briefly during a protest demonstration in Oslo on Wednesday. The demonstration was being carried out against the wind farms built on Indigenous land in Norway.

Thunberg Supports Indigenous Population Over Sustainable Energy

The demonstration was being carried in favor of the of the rights of the Sami community, who raised voices against the two wind farms in their territories. A video showing Thunberg being carried away from the protest site by cops as she showed no signs of resistance. As per the reports, Thunberg returned after some time and re-joined protest.

According to Marca, Thunberg, while coming out in support of the indigenous people, said: "Indigenous rights, human rights, must go hand-in-hand with climate protection and climate action. That can't happen at the expense of some people. Then it is not climate justice."

It may be recalled that the Swedish climate activist was arrested by the German police during a protest against a coal mine expansion in Luetzerath in January. Thunberg, who was arrested along with other activists, was released after a while.

Social Media Reacts to Thunberg's Arrest

The video of Thunberg's arrest during Luetzerath protests in January showed her giggling prior to the arrest, forcing many to speculate if it was staged for publicity purpose.

The recent video too has generated similar emotions from social media users. "Come on @GretaThunberg please stop this! You have so many that support you! You are only fueling the repugs by staging these arrests," tweeted a user.

"Another staged arrest. Let them at least take you to jail. You paid WEF shil. Climate activist. Against wind turbines. Have you lost your damn mind," tweeted another.

"Saw your sneaky smile @GretaThunberg at the beginning. Aren't you tired of lying. Every staged arrest sinking your credibility to the bottom of the ocean," expressed a user.

"Are you serious? Greta Thunberg staged another arrest in Norway. Sorry, Greta after one staged arrest you lose all credibility forever," read a tweet.

"Greta Thunberg has found a new way to try and stay relevant: by trying to get herself arrested in different countries. Either its being staged, which means she's a cunt Or she's doing something bad enough to warrant arrest, which means she's a cunt Either way, she's a cunt," wrote a user.