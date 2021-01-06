Hip hop legend Dr Dre has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit with a suspected brain aneurysm at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The 'I Need A Doctor' producer's condition is reportedly stable as of now. However, doctors are unable to determine the cause of his condition for which they are performing some tests. The news of the legendary rapper's hospitalization has come as shock to millions of his fans around the world.

According to reports in TMZ, sources close to the record executive have revealed that the rapper was immediately shifted to Cedars and admitted to the ICU after suffering from Brain Aneurysm on Monday, January 4.

What is Brain Aneurysm?

Brain Aneurysm is a condition where a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel inside the brain takes place. It can cause hemorrhagic stroke, which happens when blood from an artery starts bleeding into the brain. This may happen if a weakened blood vessel bursts and bleeds into the brain's surrounding. Pressure from the leaking blood vessels damages the brain cells which make the damaged areas unable to function properly.

Dr. Dre, who is the father to seven children, is currently in talks for divorce with his wife Nicole, who is demanding $2 million for temporary spousal support and $5 million for her attorney charges. But the hip-hop mogul has called his estranged wife's demands outlandish and outrageous as he is already paying her the expenses, according to a TMZ report.

On the work front, the megaproducer and N.W.A rapper is a co-founder of the Beats by Dre empire with Jimmy Lovine. He was also behind the launch of Death Row Records. Dr. Dre is known to have launched many big names in the music industry and Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur are a few among them.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with fans pouring in their respects and prayers for his speedy recovery. "Get well soon @drdre prayers & love Brotha," wrote a fan on Twitter, while Dr. Dre himself confirmed that he's feeling better by sharing a post which read: "Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I am doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back and home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Social Media Reactions of Dr. Dre's Fans