International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Technology

What is Bard? Google Unleashes ChatGPT Competitor, to be Available for Public in Weeks

Close
China upset US shot down its spy balloon; says it didnt pose military or physical threat [details]

Google has unveiled its new artificial intelligence (AI) service 'Bard' to compete against OpenAI's ChatGPT, which is now opened up to "trusted testers" before the company makes it "more widely available to the public in the coming weeks".

Bard is an "experimental conversational AI service" which is powered by Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blogpost on Monday.

google-news-new-policies
A Google logo on the wall of The Gasworks building in Dublin, Ireland taken on September 2, 2008 Carlos Luna/Flickr

The tool aims to combine the depth of the "world's knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models".

It uses data from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses.

"Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills," Pichai explained.

The tech giant is initially releasing it using LaMDA's lightweight model version.

ChatGPT
ChatGPT IANS

This much smaller model requires significantly less computing power, allowing the company to scale to more users, resulting in more feedback.

Google will combine the external feedback with its own internal testing to make sure that Bard's responses "meet a high bar for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information", Pichai mentioned.

Join the Discussion
READ MORE