What are Vampire Facials? 3 Women in USA Contracted HIV after Getting the Cosmetic Procedure Done in a Spa

A recent incident has raised alarms about the risks tied to cosmetic procedures, with a facial treatment known as the Vampire Facial being linked to HIV transmission among women.

In New Mexico, a woman and two others likely contracted HIV at an unlicensed spa, prompting widespread concern over the safety of such beauty businesses. The US health agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), detailed the incident in a recent report, underscoring the dangers posed by such spas. This is the first time that HIV transmission through cosmetic injection services has been documented.

The spa, shut down in 2018 for operating without proper licensing and failing to follow safe infection control practices, had its owner imprisoned for practicing medicine without a license.

The chain of events began when a former client tested positive for HIV in 2018 after undergoing a vampire facial at the spa. Investigations uncovered troubling practices, including equipment reuse meant for single use and unlabelled blood vials (ampuls). Though the exact mode of transmission remains unclear, investigators suspect contaminated needles or reused blood vials may have been responsible. Health officials promptly urged former clients to undergo HIV testing. Thankfully, no additional cases emerged among nearly 200 clients and their partners who were tested.

What are Vampire Facials?

Vampire facials, also called platelet-rich plasma microneedling, gained popularity, notably after Kim Kardashian shared her experience on social media.

The procedure involves drawing a person's blood, separating the platelets, and injecting them into the face using tiny needles. Advocates claim it can enhance skin texture by reducing wrinkles and acne scars through new skin cell stimulation and collagen growth. While generally considered low-risk, this New Mexico case underscores the dangers of unlicensed establishments and the need for strict safety measures in cosmetic procedures.